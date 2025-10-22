Late-Term Abortion Clinic Expected to Open in New Jersey

An abortion clinic that kills unborn babies in the latest stages of pregnancy is expected to open in New Jersey next year.

New Jersey is one of nine states and D.C. that have no gestational limits on abortion. Even so, there is only a handful of clinics across the United States that abort babies in the third trimester of pregnancy. Dr. Kristyn Brandi and Nurse Practitioner Catherine Obando, who said they are tired of referring women out of state for late abortions, are working together to open the state’s first all-trimester abortion clinic, NJ.com reported.

Right now, there are no abortionists in New Jersey who perform abortions past 28 weeks, according to the report. Babies can survive outside the womb at around 24 weeks of pregnancy, although there have been documented cases of babies born even earlier who have survived with medical intervention.

The all-trimester abortion clinic, called Luminosas Wellness Collective, is slated to open by the summer of 2026. The clinic would have to be licensed by the New Jersey department of Health to legally abort unborn babies. The nonprofit clinic has already raised $20,000 from individual donors, according to the report. The clinic would also provide sex-change drugs — dubiously dubbed “gender-affirming care” — as well as HIV support, and OB-GYN services.

“It’s up to us to create something. It’s up to us to build the systems that we want to work in, that we want to provide this exceptional care in. New Jerseyans shouldn’t have to leave their state to get the care that they need,” Obando claimed.

Thousands of unborn babies are killed in abortions after 21 weeks of pregnancy every year in the United States. The media and the radical left frame the loss of thousands of unborn lives as rare because late-term abortions make up a small percentage of abortions overall.

For example, there were 625,978 legal induced abortions recorded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2021. One percent of those were after 21 weeks, which is more than 6,000 post-viability babies killed in abortions. The pro-abortion Guttmacher institute estimated that more than one million abortions were performed in 2023, which by CDC estimates could mean at least 10,000 late-term abortions were performed that year. The CDC data is incomplete because it excludes nine states and D.C., meaning the number could be higher, according to the report.

Alaska, Vermont, Oregon, New Mexico, Colorado, Minnesota, Michigan, Maryland, New Jersey, and Washington, DC, have no limits on abortion, according to Abortion Finder.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.