Hillary Clinton Tries to Help Leftists Fundraise off Trump White House Renovations

Twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is trying to help Democrats fundraise off of President Donald Trump’s White House renovations.

Trump has moved forward with his plans for the construction of a ballroom, as the White House East Wing has been demolished to move forward with the project. Democrats have, of course, melted down over these plans. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the pushback is nothing more than “fake outrage.”

“I believe there’s a lot of fake outrage right now, because nearly every single president who has lived in this beautiful White House behind me has made modernizations and renovations of their own,” Leavitt said Tuesday on FNC’s Jesse Watters Primetime.

WATCH — Why Is the Left Going Crazy over Trump Building a White House Ballroom?:

“And in fact, presidents for decades in the modern time have quipped about how they wish they had a larger event space here at The White House that can hold hundreds more people than the current East Room and State Dining Rooms can,” she said, noting that former President Barack Obama complained about this very thing during his terms.

“If you talk to journalists who have covered the White House for decades, as I do here every single day, they will also tell you that administration after administration have publicly and privately spoken about the need for a larger event space,” she added.

But that is not stopping the likes of Hillary Clinton from appearing publicly angry about the changes. In fact, she is taking it a step further and trying to help Democrats fundraise off of their fake outrage.

“If you’re hopping mad about Trump destroying the White House, we’ve got a new hat or sticker for you,” Hillary Clinton wrote in a post on her Instagram page.

“Your purchase supports progressive groups working to build a fairer, more inclusive America for everyone — and win elections! Get yours at the link in my bio and Stories,” she added with a picture of a logo reading, “Not his house. Our house.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hillary Clinton (@hillaryclinton)

The items for purchase on the leftist Onward Together website include a hat, coaster, and sticker with that same slogan.

Apparently lost on Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea — who lamented Trump’s renovations in an oped — is the fact that Bill Clinton demeaned the White House during his own tenure. Neither have mentioned his sexual antics with Monica Lewinsky during his second term in the very building they are clutching pearls over.

The Trump administration has since launched an official “Major Events Timeline” of the White House in response to the Democrats’ freakout over the president’s ballroom construction, but it includes scandals including Clinton’s affair as well as Hunter Biden’s drug use, as Breitbart News reported.