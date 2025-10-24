Deck the Halls: Toy Prices Stay Flat as Wages Rise — A Merry Setup for Holiday Shoppers

It’s not yet Halloween but it is already beginning to feel a lot like Christmas.

Stores have moved up holiday displays and sales as many Americans now start their holiday shopping as early as October.

American children may find an abundance of toys under the tree this year. Despite warnings that tariffs would push up prices, toys prices are almost unchanged from a year ago—while wages have climbed.

The toys category of the Consumer Price Index rose just 0.2 percent over the past year, essentially flat compared with overall inflation of 3 percent. Meanwhile, average hourly earnings are up roughly 4 percent from last fall, giving households more spending power heading into the holidays.

Earlier this year, trade groups and executives warned that tariffs on Chinese imports could trigger “toyflation” or even Christmas shortages. Those fears have not come to pass. Prices are steady, store shelves are full, and manufacturers like Mattel say the biggest shift has been logistical—retailers are ordering smaller batches and relying on domestic warehouses rather than importing directly.

The modern holiday shopping season has also stretched longer. Retailers such as Walmart, Target, and Amazon are rolling out promotions in October, aiming to capture early spending before Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Parents are already finding discounts that keep classic toys affordable even before the official rush begins. Toy prices actually ticked down a tenth of a percent in September, according to data released Friday.

With higher paychecks and flat prices, this year’s shopping season looks set to deliver something rare in recent memory: more gifts for less strain on the family budget.