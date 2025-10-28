Nolte: ‘New Yorker’ Interview Proves Karine Jean-Pierre Is as Dumb as Suspected

Karine Jean-Pierre, the dolt who became Joe Biden’s White House Press Secretary through affirmative action (she’s black, gay, a woman, and learning disabled), has once again proven she’s every bit as stupid as everyone suspected.

Even the far-left New Yorker — an outlet inclined to fully embrace and protect black, gay, learning-disabled female Democrats — couldn’t protect her from herself.

You see, she’s selling a book about her time in the White House and her selling point is as nonsensical as those press briefings she used to deliver. It goes something like this… Karine Jean-Pierre is leaving the Democrat Party and becoming an Independent because the Democrat Party treated Joe Biden so poorly when he was forced out of his 2024 reelection race.

Actually, this might be why the New Yorker pushed her so hard in this interview. As a Democrat, she was a sacred cow, a precious. Now that she’s left the Democrat Party, she’s no longer a precious. Instead, she’s a black, gay, learning-disabled apostate.

Okay, this makes sense now.

Anyway, the probing conducted by the New Yorker was nothing much, but it didn’t take much for Jean-Pierre to prove that she 1) doesn’t know her own mind or why she thinks the way she thinks about Biden, and 2) is not capable of explaining her rationale for leaving the party or even writing the book.

“You feel like you had to leave the Democratic Party because of the way it treated Joe Biden. How did it treat Joe Biden?” asked the New Yorker.

“I call it a betrayal,” she says. Then she makes it all about herself before answering the question. “It was an all-out, full-on campaign to embarrass him, to push him out… And I thought to myself, This man is one of the most decent people that I know.”

She adds that “objectively, objectively [Biden] did more in one term than most Presidents do in two. So I just didn’t understand why this was happening.”

Okay, fair enough. But then the probing begins and she falls apart like, well — like Joe Biden did in that debate.

“Why do you believe the Democrat Party was undermining Biden?” she’s asked.

Her answer? I’m a gay, black woman. “This is very layered,” she explains. “There’s a period of time that I questioned what was happening and how do we treat our own, how do we treat people who are decent people?” Then it’s all about her: “And then you also have to think about how I’m thinking about this as a [b]lack woman who is part of the L.G.B.T.Q. community, and living in this time where I also don’t think Democrats right now, Democrats’ leadership, is protecting vulnerable people in the way that it should.”

The New Yorker then points out that after Biden’s disastrous debate, polls that had already shown Trump in a slight lead were showing Trump trouncing Biden. So, if she considers Trump such a threat, wasn’t it best to replace Biden with someone who could defeat that threat? Shouldn’t the country come before one man?

“Wait a minute, wait a minute. Treating somebody with dignity is not the same as loyalty,” she protests. “I mean, the way he was treated, I had never… if you had seen something like that in the Democratic Party, please, please, point that out.”

When asked for an example of this disrespect, she says, “I mean, it was nasty articles that were coming out daily.”

The New Yorker responds drily, “So you think asking him to step aside was O.K., but there shouldn’t have been nasty articles?”

And this is when it all comes apart…

“Wait, wait, wait, wait, wait. I don’t think [Biden being forced out] should have happened… I believe we should have fought to make sure that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won. That’s what I believed.”

When asked about Biden’s obvious mental decline, she said, “I did not see anything that would’ve given me concern.”

What about that debate?

“What I’m saying to you is the debate for me was one time. I had never seen him like that before.”

It gets worse.

Jean-Pierre says it was an insult to then-Vice President Kamala Harris that people thought it would be better to have an open convention than anoint her as Biden’s replacement:

I’m speaking also as a [b]lack woman and what I experienced myself as being a first. This is not just me. There are many [b]lack women who feel this. We are the backbone of the Party. We are on the front lines, and when it comes time to elevate us, or hear us, acknowledge our voice, we are largely ignored.

Here’s the killshot…

“So what I was confused by was you saying that you didn’t think Harris could win,” the New Yorker points out, “but then you attack other people who didn’t seem to think Harris could win by saying they were insulting her.”

Jean-Pierre’s answer is Woke Gold:

“Yes. Well, again, I wish you could walk in my body and live my life, and then I think you could understand what I’m saying,” is her response. “I really do, because I think any other [b]lack woman would understand what I’m saying.”

NEW YORKER: I’m not trying to discount what you’re saying about Harris, but Biden is not an L.G.B.T.Q. Black woman, and you have the same feelings about how he was treated. This is what you keep going back to in the book. Sometimes I worry about losing sight of the fact that we’re dealing with a Presidential election here, and the feelings of Joe Biden are less important than the fate of the country. JEAN-PIERRE: You’re telling me about the feelings of Joe Biden, blah, blah, blah, but Joe Biden is out of the picture. He’s out of the picture.

What is she even talking about? Removing an old, senile white guy from the presidential race is an insult to gay, black women? Not disrespecting Kamala with an open primary is more important than winning the presidential race against a man she sees as a unique threat to the country? Look at that last quote. After basing her whole premise on how this good man Joe Biden was so poorly treated, she’s all, “You’re telling me about the feelings of Joe Biden, blah, blah, blah…”

She has no idea what she believes. None. It’s all status and buzzwords with her, and she believes the buzzwords will confirm or enhance her status in a Democrat Party that’s gone off the deep end of woke and only cares about those buzzwords.

Jean-Pierre’s mistake was leaving the Democrat Party under the arrogant belief others would follow her. She looks ridiculous standing out there all by herself, unable to explain herself.

