Trump Addresses Third Term Prospects: ‘Pretty Clear I’m Not Allowed to Run’

President Donald Trump said Wednesday he is “not allowed” to run for a third term, nodding towards the limits laid out in the U.S. Constitution saying it is “pretty clear” he is barred from another tilt at the highest office in the land.

“It’s a very interesting thing. I have the best numbers for any president in many years,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One while flying to South Korea, AFP reports.

“And I would say that, if you read it, it’s pretty clear. I’m not allowed to run. It’s too bad,” Trump added. “But we have a lot of great people.”

Trump has addressed the prospect of running for a third term at least a half dozen times during the first nine months of his second term.

Hundreds of thousands of his supporters have also added their voices to calls for a another run at the White House, built on the back of Trump’s continued successes in delivering on past promises.

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) said Tuesday he has talked to Trump about the constitutional limitations that would prevent the president from seeking a third term, The Hill notes.

“It’s been a great run, but I think the president knows — and he and I’ve talked about the constrictions of the Constitution, as much as so many of the American people lament that,” Johnson told reporters.

The U.S. Constitution limits presidents to two terms, and Trump began his second in January, although on Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart Editor-in-Chief and host Alex Marlow discussed conversations around a third Trump term.

Marlow said, “[W]hat the Constitution stops is you running for a 3rd term…he could be vice president, and then in the event of him having to assume the presidency, hopefully, in this case, it would be a resignation, then he could have a 3rd term.”