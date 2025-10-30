Bill Kristol Endorses Zohran Mamdani for NYC Mayor Despite Him Being ‘Against Israel’

Neoconservative “Never Trumper” Bill Kristol endorsed socialist New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, saying he wishes he was less “against Israel and all that” but calling him “a very impressive politician.”

In an October 9 interview with Claremont McKenna College (CMC) student newspaper The Forum, the ex-Republican political commentator described the prospect of former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo becoming mayor as “ridiculous.”

“I think a lot of the younger Democrats are quite impressive,” Kristol told the outlet. When asked if any names stood out to him, he listed Virginia gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger, New Jersey gubernatorial candidate Mikie Sherrill, and Mamdani.

“I live in Virginia. So, Abigail Spanberger, who I think will win in November, is really excellent,” he said. “It might be Sherrill, actually, in New Jersey, excellent. And so, part of my core praise for Mamdani has been that, you know what, if we elect three Democrats who win in November—the three big races, really—and it’s Spanberger or Sherrill and Mamdani? That’s okay.”

Kristol has previously shown public support for both Spanberger and Sherill but had not indicated that he would have voted for Mamdani if he still lived in New York City until his interview with The Forum.

“You know, New York City gets to have a left-wing mayor,” Kristol told the outlet, which noted that he serves as chairman of the CMC center that hosts the student publication.

“It’s not the first time, and it’s different from the rest of the country. I wish they were a little less, you know, tolerant of certain things—on Israel, and so, against Israel and all that. But some of the economic stuff, I think, is just silly, but I don’t think it’s going to matter,” he continued.

When asked directly if he would vote for Mamdani if he lived in New York City, where he was born and raised, Kristol replied, “You know, I think so.”

“I really can’t think—the idea of going back to Cuomo is just, I think, ridiculous,” he argued. “I think if it had been the first round, I would’ve voted for someone else and maybe wouldn’t have even ranked Mamdani and would’ve had other people who were more centrist, liberal types.”

Going on to call the “big shot finance types” in New York City “pathetic” for throwing their support behind Cuomo, he said Mamdani is “not going to destroy” the city with his socialist economic plan.

“… practically speaking, New York is a huge city. He’s not going to destroy it, I don’t think. He’s gonna set up five silly government-run grocery stores, I guess… And so they’ll be fine,” Kristol said. “So there’ll be some grocery store somewhere and it won’t be as good as the privately run ones, and it will go out of business in three years and it’ll be a little bit of a waste of taxpayer money, you know? Or it’ll be harmless, you know?”

He added that conservatives’ reactions to Mamdani have been “a little hysterical.”

“He’s a very impressive politician. I don’t know that he’s going to be a very good mayor. He’s 33 years old, he’s never run anything. They’re good people who could work for him though, in New York,” Kristol said. “So, who knows? I don’t know.”

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.