Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) defended President Donald Trump against former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) latest verbal attack, calling her a “different kind of a Democrat.”

The California congresswoman, who is reportedly expected to announce her retirement after Tuesday evening’s elections, joined CNN on Monday to call Trump “the worst thing on the face of the Earth.”

“He’s just a vile creature. The worst thing on the face of the Earth. But anyway,” she said to reporter Elex Michaelson.

Michaelson asked, “You think he‘s the worst thing on the face of the Earth?”

Pelosi replied, “I do, yeah. I do.”

When asked for an explanation, the congresswoman said, “Because he‘s the president of the United States, and he does not honor the Constitution of the United States. In fact, he’s turned the Supreme Court into a rogue court. He’s abolished the House of Representatives. He’s chilled the press. He’s scared people who are in our country legally.”

Fetterman blasted Pelosi’s divisive statement during a Tuesday appearance on Fox News’ The Story with Martha MacCallum:

Instead of Trump, the senator said, “The worst creatures on the face of the earth are Hamas or like the leadership of Iran — there’s a lot of people on that.”

“I would never use those kind of terms and I wouldn’t describe our president — you can really disagree with him, and I do disagree, but I don’t think that’s really entirely appropriate,” Fetterman continued. “But that’s her words for that. So for me, that’s just a different kinds of a Democrat for me.”

He added that he does not call people he disagrees with “fascist” or “Nazi.”

His remarks echoed similar sentiments he made Monday on Fox News’ Jesse Watters Primetime while criticising his fellow Democrats for refusing to reopen the government:

“As a Democrat, I refuse to call you a fascist or a Nazi. I’m not going to compare you to Hitler or anything like that. It’s wrong. If you resort to that, you’ve lost,” he told Watters.

“If you call Trump a fascist, then you’re also saying the people who voted for him are fascists — and that’s not true,” he added.

