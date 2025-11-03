Report: Nancy Pelosi’s Possible Retirement Causes Stir Among Democrats — ‘I Think She’s Out’

Some Democrats are speculating that 85-year-old former Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) may soon step into retirement.

NBC News reported Monday that her fellow Democrats are “bracing” for her retirement.

“She is expected to make an announcement about her future after Tuesday’s elections, when voters will consider a ballot measure, known as ‘Proposition 50,’ that would redraw the state’s congressional lines. Pelosi is a prominent proponent of the plan, which Democrats hope would net them several seats in next year’s midterm elections,” the outlet said.

It cited several Democrat sources who reportedly believe she will not seek reelection in 2026.

One House Democrat from California said they wish she would stay for another decade, but “I think she’s out. She’s going to go out with Prop 50 overwhelmingly passing, and what a crowning achievement for her to do that.”

A House Democrat leadership aide said, “I think she’s preparing to exit the stage.”

Meanwhile, the most radical legislator in leftist California, state Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), is preparing to challenge Pelosi in a primary, and Breitbart News reported it was an apparent attempt to force her into retirement.

The report noted:

Wiener is responsible for some of the most radical — and, arguably, the worst — legislation to come out of Sacramento. His “greatest hits” include a mask ban that attempts, unconstitutionally, to make it easier to “dox” ICE agents; SB 79, which overrides local zoning laws to allow high-rise developments near transit centers; a law decriminalizing loitering, which led to an explosion of child prostitution (and was repealed); the transgender “sanctuary state” law encouraging minors to seek surgery and drug treatments in the state; a law reducing penalties for same-sex statutory rape of an underage victim where the perpetrator was close in age; and many more.

Due to Pelosi and her husband, Paul, having made hundreds of millions of dollars off her insider knowledge, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) reintroduced in April the Preventing Elected Leaders from Owning Securities and Investments (PELOSI) Act, per Breitbart News.

Indeed, the outlet reported in October, “A new in-depth analysis demonstrates how the Democrat party has become the party of the rich and the elite, a remarkable political realignment in recent years that has Democrats in Congress now representing more than 75 percent of the wealthiest congressional districts in the country.”

In November 2024, Pelosi filed to run for reelection in 2026 after having been in the House since 1987, per Breitbart News.