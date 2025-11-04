Kentucky: UPS Cargo Plane Crashes Near Louisville Airport

A UPS cargo plane crashed in Louisville, Kentucky on Tuesday, near the the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF).

The plane carried three crew members, per Fox Business, with the latest reports confirming that they died in the crash.

UPS Flight 2976 crashed at about 5:15 p.m. ET after departing from SDF, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and UPS. The McDonnell Douglas MD-11 was headed to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, FAA officials said. The aircraft was loaded with 280,000 gallons of fuel at the time of the incident, leading to a massive fireball explosion, according to Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg.

Video of the devastation swept across social media, revealing a field of fire and debris:

Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed multiple injuries at the scene, while UPS said it has not confirmed fatalities or injuries.

“This is an active scene with fire and debris,” police wrote in an X post. “Stay away.”

“Kentucky, we are aware of a reported plane crash near Louisville International Airport,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear wrote in a statement on social media. “First responders are onsite, and we will share more information as available. Please pray for the pilots, crew and everyone affected. We will share more soon.”

According to WLKY, at least three people have been confirmed dead with another 11 injured due to the crash. Two have been reported missing from a nearby auto shop.

“SDF said the airfield is closed and screening at the TSA security checkpoint is temporarily suspended,” added the outlet.”Passengers scheduled to depart from or arrive in SDF Tuesday or Wednesday should closely monitor their flight status.”

