The California Republican Party has announced a federal lawsuit against the state’s recently-passed Prop 50, which will potentially add 5 Democrat seats to the U.S. House.

During a press conference on Tuesday morning, State Assemblyman David Tangipa announced himself as the lead plaintiff in the lawsuit. He was joined by Corrin Rankin, chairwoman of the California Republican Party, and attorney Mike Columbo of the Dhillon Law Group, per KABC:

Eighteen California voters are also co-plaintiffs in the suit, which alleges that newly approved Proposition 50 “unconstitutionally gerrymanders districts in violation of the 14th and 15th Amendments.” The ballot measure created a new congressional map with the goal of giving Democrats five more of the state’s 52 congressional seats. It easily passed. Republicans have filed multiple lawsuits in California to block Democrats’ plan with little success so far.

Columbo of the Dhillon Law Group, a California law firmed started by Harmeet Dhillon, said the map will violate the 14th Amendment and disenfranchise California voters.

“The map is designed to favor one race of California voters over others,” Columbo told reporters. “This violates the 14th Amendment’s guarantee of equal protection under the law, and the right under the 15th Amendment to not have one’s vote abridged on account of race.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office predicted that the lawsuit will fail.

Republicans hold 219 seats in the U.S. House, while Democrats hold 213; those five seats in the 2026 midterm could make a huge difference in the balance of power. California Gov. Gavin Newsom strongly backed Prop 50, pledging it would be a bulwark against President Trump.

“California’s Proposition 50 asked voters to suspend House maps drawn by an independent commission and replace them with rejiggered districts adopted by the Democratic-controlled Legislature. Those new districts would be in place for the 2026, 2028 and 2030 elections,” noted the Associated Press.

