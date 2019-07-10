Christine Pelosi, the daughter of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), deleted a tweet on Wednesday containing a fabricated quote attributed to Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta about his secret plea agreement with Jeffrey Epstein.

“Mr. Epstein was a very wealthy and important person, his friends even more so, and these girls – much as we sympathized with them – just weren’t either of those things,” reads the fake quote shared by Pelosi.

According to the Federalist, former Bush speechwriter and Never Trumper David Frum first tweeted (and later deleted) the false quote as a shot at Acosta, who earlier Wednesday defended his 2008 agreement allowing the wealthy investor to avoid federal prosecution on charges that he molested teenage girls. Frum later apologized for the post, tweeting: “[S]orry – that sardonic comment should not have been phrased in a way that looked like a quotation, deleted.”

The Speaker’s daughter made headlines this week for saying beloved figures across the political spectrum could find themselves in trouble regarding the Epstein case. “This Epstein case is horrific and the young women deserve justice. It is quite likely that some of our faves are implicated but we must follow the facts and let the chips fall where they may – whether on Republicans or Democrats,” she wrote on Twitter Saturday.

On Monday, federal prosecutors in New York City unveiled new child sex trafficking charges alleging Epstein engaged in sexual activities with dozens of underage girls between 2002 and 2005. They said the hedge fund manager paid them for massages at his residences in New York City, Florida, New Mexico, and his private Carribean island. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges, on which, if he is convicted, could land him in jail for the remainder of his life.