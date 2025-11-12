California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D) former chief of staff was reportedly arrested and charged with having conspired to commit bank and wire fraud, among other things, as part of a “political corruption investigation.”

“This is a crucial step in an ongoing political corruption investigation that began more than three years ago,” U.S. Attorney Eric Grant said in a statement. “As it always has, the U.S. Attorney’s Office will continue to work tirelessly with our law enforcement partners to protect the people of California from political corruption.”

Per the press release:

Political consultant Dana Williamson, 53, of Carmichael, was charged by a federal grand jury with conspiracy to commit bank and wire fraud, bank fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and obstruct justice, subscribing to false tax returns, and making false statements, U.S. Attorney Eric Grant announced. The 23-count indictment was unsealed following Williamson’s arrest this morning.

Court documents reportedly show that “between February 2022 and September 2024, Williamson conspired with others to divert approximately $225,000 in funds from a dormant political campaign to an associate’s person use,” according to the press release.

Williamson, and the other people also reportedly “funneled” that money “through various business entities and disguised it as pay for what was, in reality, a no-show job,” according to the press release.

William also allegedly “conspired with a business associate to create false, backdated contracts after receiving a civil subpoena in January 2024” regarding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, according to the press release.

“Today’s charges are the result of three years of relentless investigative work, in partnership with IRS Criminal Investigation and the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” Sid Patel, who serves as the Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Sacramento Field Office explained. “The FBI will remain vigilant in its efforts to uncover fraud and corruption, ensuring our government systems are held to the highest standards.”

In a statement to Fox News, a spokesperson for the California governor clarified that Williamson, who was Newsom’s “chief of staff until late 2024,” was “no longer” serving under Newsom’s administration.

“Ms. Williamson no longer serves in this administration,” the spokesperson told the outlet. “While we are still learning details of the allegations, the governor expects all public servants to uphold the highest standards of integrity.”