Former MSNBC host Joy Reid spoke out against transgender-identifying biological men being allowed to use women’s facilities, and admitted that she would “freak out” if she saw a naked man in the women’s facilities.

During an episode of the Reid This Reid That podcast with journalist Jacque Reid, the two Reids discussed a “situation at a Gold’s Gym,” which involved a black woman and a “transgender woman.” Jacque Reid shared how the black woman, who was “kicked out of the gym,” had been in the women’s locker room when the biological male walked in.

Jacque Reid also noted that the black woman, Tish Hyman, described the biological man as being a “grown man with a big penis.”

During the discussion, Joy Reid revealed that when she was working for MSNBC — now renamed to MS NOW — and she would go to the gym, she would “always change in” a private room.

“I would always change in, like, a private room because I’m like, I’m not trying to change in front of people like that,” Joy Reid shared. “I don’t need people to see me naked and then see me in the hallway later. But, then, I would come out of my little private dressing room, and there would be women walking around — I’m talking about women — women walking around with their boobies danglin’, swinging in the breeze, and it’s not even like perky boobies, just boobies drooping to their knees. They kicking their boobies down the street, and they want to walk up and have a conversation with you. And, I’m like, ‘Don’t walk up to me with no clothes on and talk to me. I don’t want to talk to you.'”

Joy Reid explained that she was “alarmed enough” by seeing women with their “dangling boobies,” and added that if she “saw a penis in the ladies’ locker room,” she would freak out.

“I’m alarmed enough when I see a woman with her dangling boobies; if I saw a penis in the ladies’ locker room, I would freak out too. This is nothing against trans-anybody,” Joy Reid said, adding that she would probably “go to management” and question why a naked man was in the women’s locker room.

Joy Reid’s comments come as she has previously accused Republicans of raging a “nationwide crusade against transgender people,” which she described as being “dangerous and evil.”

In December 2024, Joy Reid equated preventing minors from receiving gender reassignment surgery as echoing “Nazi Germany,” Fox News reported at the time.