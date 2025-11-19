New Jersey Republicans secured a majority on the Ridgefield Council, representing the first time in several decades that Republicans have had a majority on the council.

Michael Casey, an executive assistant for James O’Keefe, revealed that this was a “big win” for Bergen County Republicans as the Democrat Party “failed to flip control of any Republican lead councils” in the county.

“For the first time in decades, Republicans have FLIPPED control of Ridgefield NJ, securing a 4-2 majority on the council,” Casey wrote in his post. “Big win for Bergen County GOP, Democrats failed to flip control of any Republican lead councils in Bergen County.”

According to Northjersey.com, Republican candidates Christopher J. Martucci, and Christian F. Ganci were elected, as were Democrat candidates Joanna Congalton-Hali, and James V. Kontolios.

According to the Ridgefield website, Congalton-Hali and Kontolios are currently on the council. Other members of the council include; Yongki Colin Ryu, Gino Ramundo, Sarah Kim, and Mohamed Tejada Jaafar.

The Republicans majority on the Ridgefield council comes after each of the state’s “29 townships with a majority Hispanic population swung” in towards President Donald Trump “between 2020 and 2024,” according to the New York Times.

Mr. Trump lost New Jersey by less than six percentage points in 2024, a surprisingly close result that came largely because of his remarkable strength in the state’s most diverse areas. Every single one of New Jersey’s 29 townships with a majority Hispanic population swung in Mr. Trump’s direction between 2020 and 2024 — by an average of 25 percentage points. A handful of once reliably Democratic areas flipped to the G.O.P., including Clifton, a township that is roughly 40 percent Hispanic and where Mr. Ciattarelli’s bus stopped on Saturday.

Ahead of the 2024 presidential election between Trump and former Vice President Kamala Harris, the Republican Party in New Jersey was reported to have surpassed Democrats in the state in the amount of people they registered with the party during October 2024.

While Republicans in the state have been reported to have made gains in the state, New Jersey Gov.-Elect Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ) defeated Republican New Jersey gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli in the state’s gubernatorial election on November 4.