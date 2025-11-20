The nation’s foreign-born population is continuing to decline, newly released Bureau of Labor Statistics data reveals, as President Donald Trump’s administration carries out an aggressive immigration enforcement agenda.

The preliminary data, analyzed by Center for Immigration Studies Director of Research Steven Camarota, suggests that in September, the 16-year-old and older foreign-born population declined by an additional 101,000.

From January through September, the number of foreign-born residents in the United States aged 16 and older has decreased by 2 million. Camarota suggests that the total foreign-born population, including those younger than 16 years old, has declined by 2.3 million.

Compare this to the rapid mass migration ushered in under the Biden administration, when the foreign-born population grew by an unprecedented 7.4 million from January 2021 to January 2025.

On President Joe Biden’s watch, a record 52 million immigrants were a part of the total U.S. population, or about 15.5 percent of the population.

Vice President JD Vance has credited negative net migration with helping cool down rent and home prices.

“What we’re doing is trying to make it easier to build houses, to build factories, and things like that so that people have good jobs,” Vance told Fox News in an interview. “We’re also getting all of those illegal aliens out of our country and you’re already seeing it starting to pay some dividends.”

