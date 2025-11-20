President Donald Trump’s U.S. Department of State is adding new reporting parameters to the annual Country reports of Human Rights Practices to include “chemical and surgical mutilation of children” that attempt to modify sex, a department official told Breitbart News.

The agency will also include purported “hate speech laws” that infringe on freedom of speech as well as diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies that discriminate against workers on the basis of race, the official said.

“In recent years, new destructive ideologies have given safe harbor to human rights violations,” State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said. “The Trump administration will not allow these human rights violations, such as the mutilation of children, laws that infringe on free speech, and racially discriminatory employment practices, to go unchecked. We are saying enough is enough.”

The State Department is mandated by Congress through the Trade Act of 1974 and the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961 to submit annual Country Reports on Human Rights Practices, according to the agency. The reports covers internationally recognized human rights, which “include a prohibition of torture or cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment and prohibitions on arbitrary detention, enforced disappearance, and other abuses of the rights to life, liberty, and the security of person.”

The reports also include rights to freedom of expression and religion or belief, as well as worker rights, like the right to freedom of association, the right to bargain collectively, the prohibition of forced or compulsory labor, the status of child labor practices, the minimum age for employment of children, and acceptable work conditions.

The State Department official said it will note other infringements on human rights in foreign countries including:

Facilitating mass or illegal immigration across a country’s territory into other countries

State subsidization of abortions or abortion drugs, and an estimation of the annual number of abortions

Attempts to coerce people into euthanasia

Violations of religious freedom, including antisemitic violence and harassment

The State Department will additionally detail medical abuses that include forced testing, forced organ harvesting, and eugenic gene-editing practices on human embryos.

