Nearly 3,000 pro-life pregnancy centers across the United States provided more than $452 million in medical care, support and education services, and material goods in 2024, a new report details.

The Charlotte Lozier Institute (CLI), which is the education and research arm of leading pro-life organization Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, released a report this week highlighting the services 2,775 pregnancy centers nationwide provided last year in post-Dobbs America. The report, called “Pregnancy Centers: Rising to the Occasion in Unwavering Care,” analyzed a national survey completed by pregnancy centers in all 50 states.

“As the landscape of abortion in America following the Dobbs decision has rapidly changed, pregnancy centers continue to offer steadfast, professional care to women and families,” CLI Executive Director Karen Czarnecki said in a press release.

“Rising client visits and overall satisfaction are undeniable proof these centers are improving lives. It’s imperative that pregnancy centers continue to increase the availability of services—walking alongside women, men and families to provide love, education and support so they can courageously choose life,” she continued.

Other key findings of the report include:

Pro-life pregnancy centers saw more than 1 million new clients, which CLI said is “the equivalent of each center serving a new client everyday in 2024.”

Eight in ten centers provided free or low-cost medical services and are staffed by more than 10,000 medical professionals.

Material support skyrocketed to more than $116 million in value — a 48-percent increase from 2022.

In 2024, 77 percent of pro-life pregnancy centers provided post-abortion support and 29 percent provided Abortion Pill Reversal (APR).

Client satisfaction rose to 98 percent.

The report was released in the wake of dozens of attacks on pregnancy centers and pro-life groups in the years following the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, a 1973 decision that invented a constitutional right to abortion.

Democrats and abortion organizations often accuse pregnancy centers of being “fake clinics” or using “deceptive practices” to keep women from aborting their unborn babies. Various blue states have waged war against pregnancy centers, with some trying to force pro-life clinics to give abortion referrals or ban them from providing Abortion Pill Reversal. Some federal lawmakers have proposed shutting down pregnancy centers nationwide; they actually outnumber Planned Parenthood abortion clinics by 15 to 1, according to a CLI estimate.

“The information in this report proves that, despite opposition from abortion advocates, pregnancy centers remain undeterred in their mission,” the new CLI report reads.

“In the words of Heartbeat International’s Legal Counsel Danielle White, ‘The real public good—the real compassionate community care— happens in the quiet, everyday work of life-affirming clinics that have been doing more with less for decades,'” the report continues.

CLI partnered with Care Net, Heartbeat International, National Institute of Family and Life Advocates (NIFLA), and Focus on the Family Option Ultrasound Program leadership, as well as state coalition leaders across the country, for the report. CLI published its first pregnancy center report in 2017.