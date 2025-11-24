Affordability: Denver Gas Prices Fall Ahead of Thanksgiving

Gas prices have been falling since President Donald Trump took office and major cities like Denver are actually seeing prices dip well below $3 per gallon, right ahead of Thanksgiving.

According to Gas Buddy, the average price for fuel per gallon in Colorado is $2.590, with figures showcasing the lowest average this year. For greater perspective, that is down 24 cents from last year’s average of $2.830.

KDVR also reported that one gas station in the Denver region dipped below $2:

Here’s where the cheapest gas prices were in Denver on Sunday and Monday: Shell, 7273 E. Evans Ave. – $1.94

Sinclair, 2101 S. Holly St. – $2.03

QuikTrip, 6477 E. Evans Ave. – $2.03

Murphy Express, 4990 E. Evans Ave. – $2.03

Conoco/7-Eleven, 7080 Tower Rd. – $2.05

Americans remember all too well gas prices hitting record highs in the middle of former President Biden’s administration, reaching the all-time high average of $5.016 nationally for unleaded on June 14, 2022. Colorado reached its all-time high of $4.903 just six days later.

Overall, the national gas price clocked in around $3.069 on Monday, the start of one of the biggest travel weeks of the year. In a November 20 press release, AAA noted that gas prices are “relatively steady compared to last week” and predicted few fluctuations in prices over the holiday. It also provided a list of the cheapest gas markets in the country:

The nation’s top 10 least expensive gasoline markets are Oklahoma ($2.57), Mississippi ($2.61), Louisiana ($2.65), Tennessee ($2.66), Arkansas ($2.67), Texas ($2.70), Kansas ($2.71), Missouri ($2.73), Alabama ($2.73), and Kentucky ($2.74).

Predictably, the most expensive markets include California, Hawaii, and Washington:

The nation’s top10 most expensive gasoline markets are California ($4.63), Hawaii ($4.47), Washington ($4.18), Nevada ($3.84), Oregon ($3.81), Alaska ($3.75), Arizona ($3.37), Pennsylvania ($3.29), Idaho ($3.29), and Illinois ($3.29).

This comes as nearly 82 million Americans are expected to travel during the Thanksgiving holiday period, with the bulk of travelers — 73 million — traveling by car.

As Breitbart News detailed:

Additionally, 6.07 million travelers are expected to travel via air, and 2.48 million are in the “other” category, which includes bus, train, and cruise. These figures come after the end of the Democrat government shutdown, which raised concerns over air travel, specifically, as more flights were slated to be slashed for safety reasons amid staffing shortages. However, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced on Sunday that the FAA determined that normal flight operations can resume after what he described as “multiple days of positive staffing with air traffic controllers in our towers.”

All of this comes as the Trump administration continues to zero in on affordability, working to reverse the Bidenflation that Americans suffered under for years.