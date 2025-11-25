ICE Seeks Custody of Finnish Illegal Alien Accused of Throwing Coffee on Mother and Baby

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is seeking custody of an illegal alien from Finland who is accused of throwing coffee on a mother and her baby.

Nina Jaaskelainen, a 54-year-old illegal alien from Finland, was arrested by the Volusia County, Florida, Sheriff’s Department and charged with two counts of battery.

According to police, the mother and her infant son were walking their family dog when they came across Jaaskelainen, who had her dog outside her residence.

Jaaskelainen allegedly yelled at the woman, telling her to put her dog on a leash. Jaaskelainen then threw non-hot coffee on the woman’s dog before eventually throwing coffee on the woman herself and her infant son, police allege.

According to ICE officials, Jaaskelainen is an illegal alien who overstayed her B-2 tourist visa that was issued to her in April 1999. Jaaskelainen was required to depart the U.S. in July 1999 but failed to do so and has lived in the U.S. illegally for 26 years.

“For over two decades, Jaaskelainen has been in our country illegally, skirting the law without consequence. Now, a baby, a mother, and a dog have been assaulted by her,” the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

ICE officials have since lodged a detainer on Jaaskelainen, seeking custody of her so that she is not released back into the community.

“She is now facing charges for battery and domestic violence. ICE lodged an arrest detainer to ensure she can never victimize another American family,” McLaughlin said. “President Trump and Secretary Noem will not allow illegal aliens to terrorize American citizens.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.