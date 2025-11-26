Report: Afghan National Suspect in National Guardsmen Shooting

Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national, has been identified as the suspect in the shooting of two national guardsmen in Washington, D.C.

Multiple law enforcement officials reported confirmed to CBS News that “The suspect in the shooting of the two National Guard members is 29-year-old Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal.”

“The suspect used a handgun to carry out the attack, two law enforcement sources told CBS News,” it added.

Lakanwal reportedly entered the United States in 2021, most likely as a result of President Joe Biden’s botched pullout of American troops from Afghanistan.

Bill Melugin of Fox News also reported that Lakanwal’s permission to stay in the U.S. expired in September and he has been in the country illegally since then.

“Per multiple federal law enforcement sources, the suspect in custody for the shooting of two National Guard soldiers in DC is an Afghan national who entered the U.S. on 9/8/2021 as part of the Biden admin’s Operation Allies Welcome in the aftermath of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan,” reported Melugin.

“I’m told his permission to be in the U.S. expired in September of this year, and he is now in the country illegally. I have a name and DOB – but am waiting for further confirmation,” he added.

As Breitbart News reported, “Three people were shot, including two National Guardsmen, in Washington, DC, Wednesday afternoon, leading to a lockdown at the White House.”

WJLA reported that the alleged shooter is in custody. The Associated Press noted that the condition of the injured Guardsmen is not known. The Joint DC Task Force confirmed the incident occurred “in the vicinity of the White House.”

The New York Times later reported that the shooting occurred near “the entrance to the Farragut West Metro Station,” Secretary of War Pete Hegseth calling the act “cowardly,” adding that it will “only stiffen our resolve to ensure that we make Washington D.C. safe and beautiful.”

