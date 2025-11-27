United Nations Says Seeking Asylum a ‘Human Right,’ Ignores DC Guardsmen Allegedly Shot by Afghan Refugee

The United Nations wrote that “seeking asylum” is a “human right” hours after two National Guardsmen were allegedly shot by an Afghan refugee.

The United Nations wrote, “Seeking asylum is a fundamental human right for people fleeing violence, persecution, war or disaster. Everyone has the right to seek asylum. @Refugees works around the world to support those #ForcedToFlee.”

The United Nations posted this pro-refugee message the same night that Rahmanullah Lakanwal of Afghanistan opened fire on two National Guardsmen in Washington, DC.

Lakanwal came to the United States as part of then-President Joe Biden’s Operation Allies Welcome, which was backed by Democrats and dozens of Republicans after the United States withdrew from Afghanistan in 2021.

Many reports state that Lakanwal overstayed his visa.

In 2021, then-Senate candidate JD Vance warned that Biden’s refugee resettlement would “create an opportunity for terrorists.”

Vance explained to Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle on Breitbart News Saturday:

The idea that these people are vetted is a lie, and we need to call out that lie. Now, if we do that of course, what they [leftists] say is, “The reason you don’t want these Afghans in your community is because you are a racist.” Well, that’s not true. I don’t care about the color of their skin. Here’s what I care about — that according to Pew Research, 40 percent of people who live in Afghanistan believe that suicide bombings are an acceptable way to solve a problem. Are we allowed to say that I don’t want 100,000 people unvetted from a country where nearly half the people think suicide bombing is an OK way to solve a problem? Because I don’t want that.

In January, now-Vice President Vance warned about the dangers of these refugees in an interview with CBS’s Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan, who claimed Afghan refugees are vetted: