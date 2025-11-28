President Donald Trump announced Friday documents signed by former President Joe Biden’s (D) “autopen” are terminated.

The president made his announcement in a post on Truth Social and claimed those who operated the autopen were doing it illegally.

“Any document signed by Sleepy Joe Biden with the Autopen, which was approximately 92% of them, is hereby terminated, and of no further force or effect. The Autopen is not allowed to be used if approval is not specifically given by the President of the United States,” Trump stated:

The Radical Left Lunatics circling Biden around the beautiful Resolute Desk in the Oval Office took the Presidency away from him. I am hereby cancelling all Executive Orders, and anything else that was not directly signed by Crooked Joe Biden, because the people who operated the Autopen did so illegally. Joe Biden was not involved in the Autopen process and, if he says he was, he will be brought up on charges of perjury. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

In May, Trump said Biden’s alleged use of the autopen was growing into a bigger scandal.

“The president’s comments come after a Heritage Foundation report said in March the majority of official documents signed by former President Joe Biden were done so by using an autopen signature, raising many questions,” per Breitbart News.

The White House later hung portraits of U.S. presidents in the West Wing colonnade in the Rose Garden, but Biden’s was a photo of an autopen.

In late October, the House Oversight Committee “urged the Justice Department to investigate executive actions taken by President Joe Biden’s (D) administration, stating that some orders were issued without his explicit approval,” Breitbart News reported.

The report alleged some of Biden’s aides may have used the autopen to sign off on some of the actions without him knowing about it.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) said, “We have provided Americans with transparency about the Biden Autopen Presidency, and now there must be accountability.”