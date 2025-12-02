Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) is filling American roads with illegal immigrant drivers, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said during Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting.

Duffy pointed to the devastating stories of illegal immigrant commercial drivers causing fatal wrecks across the country, taking American lives. Most recently, news surfaced of an illegal alien truck driver from India, who is accused of killing 25-year-old William Micah Carter and 24-year-old Jennifer Lynn Lower on November 24 in a crash in Oregon – a sanctuary state.

“With regard to commercial driver’s licenses, I think we’ve covered a lot [of] the crashes that are taking place around the country, and what we found is there have been states that have issued commercial driver’s license to foreigners,” he said, explaining that these individuals have gone through what he described as “sham schools.”

“And they’re not safe on American roadways. And so in partnership with Secretary Noem, we have driven those numbers down,” he said, explaining that Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) in California has had to revoke 17,000 unlawfully issued licenses.

“We’ve closed down half of the fake schools that give out these fake licenses, all critically important,” he said, before identifying failed vice presidential candidate Walz as a major problem.

“Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota gave 33 percent of these licenses unlawfully. People that should never have a driver’s license driving a big rig on American roads, endangering the American people,” Duffy said. “Shameful.”

This revelation follows President Trump taking a jab at Walz last week, deeming him “seriously retarded” over the way he handles immigration.

In a Truth Social post calling for “reverse migration” following the tragic ambush of two National Guardsmen working in Washington, DC, Trump laid out how past U.S. immigration policy is hurting Americans and used Minnesota as a prime example.

“As an example, hundreds of thousands of refugees from Somalia are completely taking over the once great State of Minnesota. Somalian gangs are roving the streets looking for ‘prey’ as our wonderful people stay locked in their apartments and houses hoping against hope that they will be left alone,” Trump said.

“The seriously retarded Governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz, does nothing, either through fear, incompetence, or both, while the worst ‘Congressman/woman’ in our Country, Ilhan Omar, always wrapped in her swaddling hijab…” he continued.

Walz did not defend his position, but responded with deflecting, stating, “Release the MRI results.”

Notably the White House did just that on Monday, and the results, indeed, showed Trump with “perfectly normal” results.

