Melania Trump: 7 Ukrainian Children Have Been Reunited with Their Families

Seven Ukrainian children have been reunited with their families, First Lady Melania Trump announced on Thursday as she has continued to advocate for reunification for these children for months.

“My dedication to guaranteeing the safe return of children to their families in this region is unwavering,” the first lady said in a statement released Thursday.

“I commend the leadership and persistent diplomacy of Russia and Ukraine in the pursuit of the reunification of children and families. Their bridge-building has created a tangible collaborative environment—an anchor for optimism. This cooperation will continue to drive the process forward through the next phase,” she said, adding that “In close partnership, my representative and I have provided humanitarian support from the United States to enhance the reunification initiative’s outcome.”

“My hope is that, ultimately, our collective efforts will lead to broader regional stability,” she added.

The update comes months after news of her August letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin, pressing him to safeguard the innocence of children as they work to end the war.

She wrote in part, “Every child shares the same quiet dreams in their heart. They dream of love, possibility, and safety from danger. As leaders, the responsibility to sustain our children extends beyond the comfort of a few.”

“Yet in today’s world,, some children are forced to carry a quiet laughter, untouched by the darkness around them – a silent defiance against the forces that can potentially claim their future,” she wrote, telling Putin that he can “single-handedly restore their melodic laughter.’

“In protecting the innocent of these children, you will do more than serve Russia alone – you serve humanity itself,” Trump wrote. “Such a bold idea transcends all human division, and you, Mr. Putin, are fit to implement this vision with the stroke of a pen today. It is time.”

In October, Melania Trump announced that eight Ukrainian children were reunited with their families after they had been taken and held in Russia. In other words, her efforts have been successful.

“He responded in writing, signaling a willingness to engage with me directly and outlining details regarding the Ukrainian children residing in Russia,” Melania Trump told reporters at the time, adding that she and Putin have had what she described as “an open channel of communication regarding the welfare of these children.”

“For the past three months, both sides have participated in several back-channel meetings and calls, all in good faith,” she added.