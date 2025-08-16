First lady Melania Trump addressed a letter Friday to Russian President Vladimir Putin, appealing to him to safeguard the innocence of children as her husband, President Donald Trump, continues negotiations aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.

“Every child shares the same quiet dreams in their heart,” Melania Trump stated. “They dream of love, possibility, and safety from danger. As leaders, the responsibility to sustain our children extends beyond the comfort of a few.”

The first lady’s message emphasized the universal nature of childhood innocence, describing it as a purity “which stands above geography, government, and ideology.” She suggested that children’s quiet resilience offers “a silent defiance against the forces that can potentially claim their future.”

She told Putin that “You can singlehandedly restore their melodic laughter.” She added that such action would not only serve Russia but “serve humanity itself,” calling it “a bold idea [that] transcends all human division.”

Melania Trump expressed that leaders have a duty ‘to paint a dignity-filled world for all — so that every soul may wake to peace, and so that the future itself is perfectly guarded.’

The letter was released as President Trump continues efforts aimed at ending the three-and-a-half-year war between Russia and Ukraine. On Friday, he met with Putin for more than three hours at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, describing the talks as “extremely productive,” though he noted a final deal has not yet been reached.

Trump later explained that “many points were agreed on” but acknowledged “a couple of big ones” remain unresolved. Putin invited Trump to Moscow for continued discussions, and on Saturday, Trump announced he had spoken with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and NATO leaders. Zelensky is scheduled to meet with Trump at the White House on Monday, with the prospect of a future trilateral meeting that could include Putin.

European leaders reacted with cautious optimism. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer commented that Trump’s efforts “have brought us closer than ever before to ending Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine,” while Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni described the talks as “a glimmer of hope.” EU officials, however, warned Moscow may continue to stall negotiations.

Putin, meanwhile, said the conflict would not have begun had Trump been president in 2022, contrasting what he called his “trustworthy” relationship with Trump against a lack of communication with then-President Joe Biden.