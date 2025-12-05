First lady Melania Trump received a warm embrace from a little girl at the Children’s National Hospital, which she visited on Friday, reading books to patients embracing the Christmas spirit.

Video shows Melania reading How Does Santa Go Down the Chimney? to the children at the hospital, and another video shows a little girl running up to embrace the first lady. Melania then bends down to speak to the delighted little girl.

WATCH:

The first lady’s visit follows several other Christmas-related activities as of late, with the Trump White House officially embracing the holiday season. Earlier this week, Melania Trump and second lady Usha Vance delivered remarks at Joint Base Andrews ahead of putting together care packages for deployed troops, lauding the bravery of U.S. service members as well as their families.

FLOTUS said in part:

Today, we are surrounded by people whose strength is often quiet but always powerful. We speak regularly of the bravery of our service members, and we should, but we must also illuminate the bravery of those who walk beside them – the spouses who carry the weight of family life on top of their own. And yet, through every transition, every deployment, every homecoming, you continue to show grace, determination and unbreakable spirit. You keep life steady for your children. You manage homes, careers, finances and schedules, all while giving comfort to your family. You carry this extra responsibility because you love someone who has sworn to serve. Today, we are here with the American Red Cross, which has stood beside military families for generations.

FLOTUS also shared this year’s look at the White House, as many said the Trumps brought elegance back after some kooky years of Biden-era decor

“This Christmas, let’s celebrate the love we hold within ourselves and share it with the world around us. After all, wherever we are, we can create a home filled with endless possibilities,” FLOTUS said in a social media post, sharing a video showcasing the decorations embracing the theme “Home Is Where the Heart Is.” The decorations include the Red Room decorated in the theme “Fostering the Future,” the East Room decorated to celebrate America’s upcoming 250th anniversary, and the Green Room celebrating “Family Fun.”

On Thursday, President Donald Trump and FLOTUS also lit the National Christmas Tree.