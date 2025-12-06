The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested an illegal alien convicted of forcing young girls into sex trafficking using violence and death threats.

On Thursday, ICE officials announced the arrest of illegal alien Rafael Alberto Cadena-Sosa of Mexico, who, along with his family members, ran a sex trafficking ring in Miami, Florida.

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), Cadena-Sosa and members of his family would approach girls as young as 14 in Veracruz, Mexico, and promise them jobs in the United States.

Once they got to the U.S., Cadena-Sosa would force them into sex trafficking — prostituting them for 12 hours a day, six days a week, authorities said.

Cadena-Sosa and his family members would also impose smuggling debts on the sex-trafficked girls while beating them, sexually assaulting them, and threatening them with death or harm to their families to keep them from escaping.

In 2015, Cadena-Sosa pleaded guilty to involuntary servitude.

“The crimes against humanity and atrocities he committed against young girls are unspeakable,” the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

In addition to arresting Cadena-Sosa, ICE agents similarly arrested Lucia Sanchez-Barrientos of Mexico, convicted of human smuggling in Texas, as well as Jose Luisa Vazquez-Olvera of Mexico, convicted of manufacturing and delivering drugs in Texas.

“Yesterday’s arrests also include human smugglers, drug dealers and cocaine smugglers,” McLaughlin said. “Despite facing an 8,000% increase in threats against their lives, ICE is not backing down.”

As noted, ICE agents arrested illegal aliens convicted of cocaine smuggling in Georgia and larceny breaking and entering in North Carolina.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.