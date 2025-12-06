An illegal alien released into the United States by former President Joe Biden’s administration is accused of leaving a Maryland woman in critical condition and fleeing the scene following a head-on collision in the sanctuary jurisdiction of Prince George’s County, Breitbart News has exclusively learned.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested illegal alien Kevin Alexis Mendez-Ortiz of Honduras on November 25 while conducting a targeted raid in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

According to ICE officials, on November 9, Mendez-Ortiz was driving on a road in Prince George’s County when he crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a vehicle head-on.

The woman, who has remained anonymous, was left with life-threatening injuries, including a broken vertebra, a broken collarbone, a broken wrist, fractured ribs, injury to her intestines and uterus, a ruptured diaphragm, a collapsed lung, and a concussion, among other injuries.

Mendez-Ortiz allegedly fled the scene of the crash.

“This tragic incident underscores why ICE remains steadfast in its mission to identify, apprehend and remove illegal aliens who pose a threat to public safety,” ICE Baltimore Acting Field Office Director Jeremy Bacon told Breitbart News.

“A U.S. citizen suffered devastating injuries because of the reckless behavior of an illegal alien who had no lawful right to be in our country,” Bacon said. “The Baltimore field office extends our deepest hopes for our fellow citizen’s full and speedy recovery. We will continue working tirelessly to keep our communities safe from individuals who endanger the public through irresponsible and unlawful actions.”

A few days after the crash, the Prince George’s County Police Department issued the following traffic violations to Mendez-Ortiz:

Failure of individual driving to display license to uniformed police on demand

Failure to display registration card upon demand by police officer

Driving on highway without required license and authorization

Failure to immediately stop vehicle at the scene of an accident involving bodily injury

Failure to return to or remain at the scene of an accident involving attended vehicle damage

Failure of vehicle driver involved in accident to give insurance policy information

Failure to drive vehicle on right half of the roadway

Driver changing lanes when unsafe after a hit and run vehicle collision

Failure to control vehicle speed on highway to avoid collision

Failure to obey properly placed traffic control device instructions

Failure to obey designated lane directions

Mendez-Ortiz was first arrested crossing the southern border near Hidalgo, Texas, on Sept. 30, 2022. Thanks to Biden’s expansive catch and release policy at the time, the illegal alien was issued a Notice to Appear (NTA) and released into the U.S. interior.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.