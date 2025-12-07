The Idaho saloon owner who promised free beer to citizens willing to help U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) identify and deport illegal aliens is now facing death threats, but he remains undeterred in his mission.

Bar owner Mark Fitzpatrick told Fox News, “At Old State Saloon, we really aren’t strangers to speaking out boldly about conservative Christian values and truth and putting the truth out there,” the outlet reported Sunday.

The saloon’s announcement about free beer ignited a firestorm online with people applauding and criticizing the move, per Breitbart News.

“ALERT: Anyone who helps ICE identify and ultimately deport an illegal from Idaho gets FREE BEER FOR ONE MONTH at Old State Saloon!” the initial post read:

Fitzpatrick came up with the idea after four years of former President Joe Biden’s (D) open border policies that wreaked havoc on American communities. Now, the saloon owner said he is being attacked for assisting ICE, with some people saying he should die.

On Saturday, the saloon shared a post from someone appearing to threaten the owner by showing a photo of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk moments before he was assassinated on September 10.

“It should have been you,” the photo’s caption read:

Another person allegedly threatened Fitzpatrick and his “white culture”:

The saloon also posted audio of messages from people making violent comments. One person said, “Hey you fucking Nazi, go back to California you fucking California immigrant piece of shit. Idaho was a way better state before you ever fucking came here.”

Despite the violent rhetoric being spewed at him and his business, Fitzpatrick said many people have shown support.

“I had countless conversations with conservative Christians who came into Old State Saloon today. They were all extremely supportive and thankful for my public stance on immigration: DEPORT THEM ALL. But then a guy just came in and told us he was fired from his job for wearing an Old State Saloon hoodie! I’m hoping he’ll be willing to tell his story. More to follow,” he wrote in a social media post on Saturday:

A Give Send Go fundraiser Fitzpatrick created to help pay for security has as of Sunday afternoon raised nearly $3,000.

The fundraiser said there have been “death threats to burn our 100-year-old building to the ground. Threats against owner Mark Fitzpatrick and his family. Floods of gay porn and filth sent to our phones, emails, and voicemails 24/7. Planning boycotts and protest. And — because nothing says ‘random coincidence’ like perfect timing — the Idaho Tax Commission suddenly notified us we’ve been selected for a full sales & use tax audit. The punishment is the process, as they say.”

“This is what standing up for America looks like in 2025. We’re not backing down. We’re doubling down,” the page read, adding, “Merry Snitchmas. Deport them all. God bless you, your family, and the United States of America.”

When speaking of the threats, Fitzpatrick said, “The way I look at it is they’re kind of disclosing like their wickedness right to us in public and showing us who they are.”

In October, Breitbart News reported President Donald Trump’s Department of Homeland Security had deported more than half a million illegal aliens since the president’s mass deportation program began in January.