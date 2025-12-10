Trump: ‘I love This Ilhan Omar,’ She ‘Does Nothing but B*tch’

President Donald Trump blasted Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) during his speech in Pennsylvania on Wednesday for “always complaining,” alleging that she married her brother and is in the United States illegally.

“I love this Ilhan Omar, whatever the hell her name is, with a little… turban. I love her. She comes in, does nothing but bitch. She’s always complaining,” Trump said.

He went on to hammer her country of origin, Somalia, amid evidence of embezzlement, migration fraud, and welfare cheating in Minnesota by Somali migrants.

“She comes from her country where, I mean, it’s considered about the worst country in the world, right?” Trump said.

“They have no military. They have no nothing. They have no parliament. They don’t know what the hell the word parliament means. They have nothing. They have no police. They police themselves. They kill each other all the time,” he added.

Trump also said, “We ought to get her the hell out” before accusing her of marrying her brother, which Omar denies.

She comes to our country and she’s always complaining about, ‘The Constitution allows me to do this.’ We ought to get her the hell out. She married her brother in order to get in, right? She married her brother. Can you imagine if Donald Trump married his sister? Beautiful — she’s a beautiful person. If I married my sister to get my citizenship do you think I’d last for about two hours, or would it be something less than that? She married her brother to get in. Therefore she’s here illegally. She should get the hell out. Throw her the hell out.

Omar responded in a post on X Tuesday night.

“Trump’s obsession with me is beyond weird. He needs serious help,” she wrote.