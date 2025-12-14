Ohio Doctor Indicted for Allegedly Force-Feeding Girlfriend Abortion Pills

An Ohio doctor has been indicted for allegedly forcing feeding his pregnant girlfriend abortion pills while she slept.

Hassan-James Abbas, a 32-year-old surgical resident at the University of Toledo, had his medical license suspended in November over the disturbing allegations, before a grand jury indicted him on six felony charges on December 3, Fox News reported.

Abbas is charged with abduction, tampering with evidence, unlawful distribution of an abortion-inducing drug, disrupting public services, identity fraud, and deception to obtain a dangerous drug, the report states, citing court documents.

According to a notice of opportunity for hearing and summary suspension obtained by the outlet, Hassan began a romantic relationship with the unnamed woman in 2024 after he and his wife separated.

The woman, described as “Patient 1,” told Abbas she was pregnant on December 7, 2024, and he allegedly responded by telling her to abort the child.

When the woman objected, Abbas allegedly secretly ordered the abortion drugs mifepristone and misoprostol online using his wife’s identity without her knowing, according to the report. He allegedly crushed up the pills and tried to force them into his girlfriend’s mouth.

“Patient 1 woke up at 4:00 a.m. and saw that you were awake. She fell back asleep and then awoke to you physically on top of her,” the notice states, according to the outlet. “She thought it was a hug, but then, holding her down, you took your fingers and forced a crushed powder inside her bottom lip, beside her gums. You continued to hold Patient 1 down.”

The woman escaped and called 911, but Abbas allegedly took her phone. She was able to get to a hospital, “where she was told the medication had ended the pregnancy,” according to the report.

The University of Toledo told the outlet Abbas was placed on administrative leave after the State Medical Board of Ohio suspended his medical license.

The state medical board told the outlet it had issued a notice of opportunity for a hearing and summary suspension to Abbas on November 5.

“The matter under investigation by the state is unrelated to his role at UToledo,” a spokesperson told Fox News Digital. “UToledo holds its employees to the highest standards of professional conduct and will cooperate with the state medical board’s investigative processes.

“A summary suspension suspends a license to practice prior to a hearing,” the statement continues. “The suspension must be based on clear and convincing evidence that continued practice by the licensee poses a danger of immediate and serious harm to the public.”

Kelle Saull, an attorney for the woman, said the case is one of the most “heinous” she has worked on. She alleged that the University of Toledo and ProMedica, where Abbas accepted a fellowship, had knowledge of the situation and failed to act.

“Additionally, the Lucas County Prosecutor’s Office has had this case under review for the better part of a year,” Saull told the outlet in a statement. “It wasn’t until the Ohio Medical Board took (immediate) action that my client finally started to get the results she deserves.”

The board said a hearing is scheduled for May 14-15, 2026, after which board members will propose disciplinary sanctions. Per the report, the medical board has determined that allowing Abbas to continue practicing medicine currently presents a “danger of immediate and serious harm to the public.”