Watch Live: Donald Trump Delivers Prime Time Address to the Nation

President Donald Trump delivers a prime time address to the American people from the White House on Wednesday, December 17.

Trump Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Tuesday gave some hints as to what the president will speak about Wednesday evening:

“He’s going to talk a lot about the accomplishments over the past 11 months, all that he’s done to bring our country back to greatness, and all he continues to plan to do to to continue delivering for the American people over the next three years,” she added. She also told Fox News’ American Reports that Americans can expect Trump to “tease some policy that will be coming in the new year, as well.”

The president may address issues of affordability as he looks to inform the American people about the progress made, and expected future boons, from his trade and tariff policies implemented in the first year of his second administration.