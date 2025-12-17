President Trump to Deliver Prime Time Address on Major Accomplishments and Plans for Upcoming Year

President Donald Trump is expected to deliver a prime time address on Wednesday evening, where he is slated to tout some of the major accomplishments of his administration while also previewing what is to come in America’s Golden Age.

The address will come Wednesday at 9 p.m. Eastern. The commander-in-chief made the initial announcement on Truth Social on Tuesday, writing, “My Fellow Americans: I will be giving an ADDRESS TO THE NATION tomorrow night, LIVE FROM THE WHITE HOUSE, at 9 P.M. EST.”

“I look forward to ‘seeing’ you then. It has been a great year for our Country, and THE BEST IS YET TO COME!” he exclaimed.

Many have speculated what the topic of the address will be, but White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt provided a few more details to reporters.

“First of all, as you all saw on Truth Social, President Trump is going to be giving… an address to the nation… tomorrow night, live from the White House here at nine o’clock eastern. I know you guys will all be tuning in. It’s going to be a really good speech,” she previewed, noting that she was in the Oval Office with Trump discussing the message.

“He’s going to talk a lot about the accomplishments over the past 11 months, all that he’s done to bring our country back to greatness, and all he continues to plan to do to to continue delivering for the American people over the next three years,” she added.

She also told Fox News’ American Reports that Americans can expect Trump to “tease some policy that will be coming in the new year, as well.”

Trump’s end-of-the-year speech comes as his administration continues to zero in on the issue of affordability. As Breitbart News reported in November:

Indeed, costs have come down significantly since Trump took the helm from former President Joe Biden and his administration — an administration that oversaw record high gas prices reaching an average of $5.016 in the summer of 2022, egg prices that shot up 147 percent, and skyrocketing inflation. As Breitbart News reported in November 2023, at that time the average U.S. household needed an extra $11,434 per year just to maintain the same standard of living they had only a few years prior. In contrast, President Donald Trump’s policies have reduced the cost of living on various fronts, with inflation cooling more than expected. During Biden’s term, the annual inflation rate actually peaked to the highest rate in over 40 years at over nine percent.

The celebrations continue, as well, as a recent jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed that all net job growth is going to native-born Americans, while foreign-born employment continues to decline.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has provided greater perspective on how Trump’s policies are making life more affordable for the American people, showcasing how the massive deportation agenda has contributed to these successes in other ways, driving down rental prices for working- and lower-middle-class Americans, for example.

Americans can also look to Trump’s energy policies, leading to predictions of the lowest national average Christmas Day gas price for Americans since 2020.

“GasBuddy expects the national average on Christmas Day to land near $2.79 per gallon, below last year’s price of $3.00, saving motorists over half a billion dollars during the Christmas week compared to last year,” GasBuddy revealed in a press release this week.