Exclusive — Patriots of the Caribbean: Sen. Mike Lee Bill Authorizes Privateers to Combat Cartels Outside U.S. Borders

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) introduced legislation Thursday that would allow private entities to stop drug cartel smuggling and violence.

The Cartel Marque and Reprisal Reauthorization Act authorizes President Donald Trump to commission American operators under letters of marque to seize cartel property and persons on land or sea outside the United States.

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) introduced the House version of the legislation.

Lee gave a nod to history in calling for the enabling of private citizens to take the fight against pirates, noting that Article I, Section 8, Clause 11 of the Constitution authorizes Congress to “grant Letters of Marque and Reprisal.”

“The Constitution provides for Letters of Marque and Reprisal as a tool against the enemies of the United States,” Lee said. “Cartels have replaced corsairs in the modern era, but we can still give private American citizens and their businesses a stake in the fight against these murderous foreign criminals. The Cartel Marque and Reprisal Reauthorization act will revive this historic practice to defend our shores and seize cartel assets.”

Burchett zeroed in on the fentanyl epidemic as a justification for the law, pointing out the risk to American national security presented by the cartels.

“They push millions of dollars in fentanyl into our country with no regard for American lives,” he said. “It’s time to get creative about how we face these threats. These cartels present a serious risk to our national security, and this bill would authorize President Trump to commission Americans to help defend our homeland.”

Trump has made targeting cartels a priority, with his administration striking Venezuelan drug boats carrying fentanyl destined for foreign ports, including America’s.

On Tuesday, Trump ordered a “total and complete” blockade of all sanctioned oil tankers entering or leaving Venezuela — increasing pressure on the socialist Nicolas Maduro regime.

Letters of marque, once a commonly used tool to fight piracy, authorized private citizens to seize enemy vessels with their cargoes and crew. The Cartel Marque and Reprisal Reauthorization Act would give President Trump authority from Congress to allow private citizens and groups to join in defending the United States from cartels on land and sea.

Lee’s bill would expand Trump’s tools to fight the cartels through the use of letters of marque. His office says his bill:

Authorizes and commissions the President of the United States to issue letters of marque and reprisal, according to the judgment of the President, to employ all reasonably necessary means to seize outside the geographic boundaries of the United States and its territories the person and property of any cartel or conspirator of a cartel or cartel-linked organization.

Specifies that cartels or conspirators subject to letters of marque and reprisal must be responsible for an act of aggression against the United States.

Requires the President to call for the posting of a security bond to ensure that the letter is executed according to its terms and conditions prior to issuing any letter of marque and reprisal.

Read full text of the bill here.

Bradley Jaye is Deputy Political Editor for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter and Instagram @BradleyAJaye.