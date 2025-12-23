Rep. Randy Fine Planning Resolution to Expel Ilhan Omar, Slams Tim Walz Over Welfare Fraud: ‘He Should Be in Jail’

Ilhan Omar “should be expelled from the United States” and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz “should be in jail,” according to Florida Rep. Randy Fine, who confirmed he is preparing a House resolution targeting the Somalia-born congresswoman amid ongoing investigations and allegations surrounding billions of dollars in welfare and pandemic-era fraud in Minnesota.

On Sunday, Rep. Randy Fine (R-FL) appeared on Newsmax, where he voiced support for President Donald Trump’s recent remarks about Democrat “Squad” member Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and outlined his plans to pursue formal action against her in the U.S. House of Representatives.

During a rally in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, Donald Trump sharply criticized Omar, accusing her of fabricating stories and committing immigration fraud.

“Ilhan Omar should be sent out of our country,” Trump said. “She married her brother either to stay or to get him into the country… She’s a con person. She’s full of con.”

Responding to the remarks, Fine said he fully agreed with the president.

“I agree with the president 100%,” he said, describing Omar as “a walking example of everything that is wrong with our legal immigration policy.”

Fine said he believes Omar should not only be removed from Congress but expelled from the United States entirely.

“We imported tens of thousands of people who hate America, add no value to it, rob and steal from us, and we’re supposed to be okay with it?” the Florida Republican asked. “I don’t think Ilhan Omar should be expelled from Congress. I think she should be expelled from the United States.”

Fine said his decision to move forward with a resolution was prompted by a fundraising email from Omar calling for his expulsion.

“If I’m going to try to expel her, it won’t be in a fundraising email,” he said. “She’ll deal with it on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives.”

The conversation focused on widespread allegations of fraud in Minnesota involving billions of dollars in pandemic-related welfare programs.

According to Fine, the scope of the alleged misconduct — estimated at some $9 billion — is “so widespread” and “so endemic” that it directly implicates Democratic leadership at the state level, including Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

“This wasn’t an unfortunate consequence. This was their plan,” Fine said. “Their plan is to buy these people off by giving them taxpayer money to destroy the country by bringing in people who hate us.”

Citing welfare participation figures, the congressman added that “80% of [Somali refugees] are on welfare,” concluding that “Waltz should not only not be reelected — he should be in jail.” Fine warned that similar fraud may be rampant in other blue states, pointing to California and New York.

In response to a clip of Walz promising to fix the programs, Fine was blunt:

“That’s a bunch of garbage,” Fine said. “He’s been governor for almost eight years. This happened under his watch.”

Fine further accused Democrats of deliberately growing immigrant populations to rig elections.

“Ilhan Omar is only in Congress because of these fraudulent Somali refugees,” he stated. “Tim Walz is only governor because of these fraudulent Somali refugees.”

Fine concluded by saying, “We need to round them up, send them all home, and stop having the American people ripped off,” while reaffirming his commitment to pursuing legislative action in Congress.

Reaction online to Fine’s remarks was swift and supportive.

“Great,” wrote Eric Daugherty of Florida’s Voice. “SEND HER PACKING!”

“Ilhan Omar should be deported!,” wrote conservative commentator Gunther Eagleman.

“Rep. Randy Fine just announced he’s working on something every American has been wanting to hear… Deporting Ilhan Omar,” wrote media figure Benny Johnson.

Earlier this month, White House border czar Tom Homan said the Trump administration is examining Omar’s immigration history.

The Trump-backed Fine has built a national profile around hardline immigration enforcement, a posture he has sharpened in recent months following violent attacks against National Guardsmen and renewed border concerns.

In the aftermath of the tragic ambush last month of two National Guardsmen in Washington, DC, resulting in the death of Guardswoman Sarah Beckstrom, Fine called for a “full stop on ‘legal’ immigration until our security and prosperity is guaranteed.”

“This terrorist attack was led by an illegal immigrant Muslim terrorist who came in under the Biden Administration in 2021,” Fine said after the shooting. “We should be angry at the fact that Democrats let these monsters into our country.”

In October, Fine also discussed denaturalizing and deporting then-New York State Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani while introducing the Disqualifying Dual Loyalty Act of 2025, legislation to prohibit individuals holding foreign citizenship from serving in Congress. Fine has said the bill reflects his belief that elected officials must be America First in both law and loyalty.

Omar, a member of the progressive “squad” in Congress, has faced repeated accusations of being anti-American and antisemitic, including past remarks accusing Israel of being an “apartheid regime” that has “hypnotized the world,” suggesting pro-Israel politicians are “all about the Benjamins.”

She has also drawn widespread criticism for referring to the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks as a day when “some people did something.”

In February 2023, then-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) reiterated why Omar was “unfit” to serve on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-PA) later blasted the congresswoman after she equated the United States and Israel with Hamas terrorists and the Taliban.

“Omar is an antisemite who hates America and hates American troops,” he said. “She has no place serving in Congress.”

By contrast, then-Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) defended Omar in 2019, telling reporters that while Omar had made multiple anti-Jewish remarks, she had not been “intentionally antisemitic.”

In 2023, the Zionist Organization of America (ZOA) accused Omar of hating America “as much as Israel.”

More recently, Omar claimed Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations amounted to “state-sanctioned violence.” Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons rejected viral allegations made by Omar that ICE agents pulled over her son following a stop at Target, stating there is no record the incident happened.

Earlier this month during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily, House Majority Whip Tom Emmer described Omar as one of the most “duplicitous con artists” he has encountered in public office. Sen. Ted Cruz also weighed in, saying that if allegations about Omar’s marriage history were proven true, she would have violated multiple state and federal laws.

President Trump has repeatedly criticized Omar on the campaign trail. Earlier this month in Pennsylvania, Trump accused the congresswoman of “always complaining,” alleging she married her brother and is in the United States illegally.