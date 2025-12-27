California: Gas Line Explosion Shuts Down 5 Freeway Near Castaic

The Interstate 5 (I-5) Freeway near Castaic, California, was immediately shutdown on Saturday following a gas line explosion that prompted a shelter-in-place order.

The 34-inch transmission gas line erupted in the evening around 4:20 p.m. Pacific on Saturday near Ridge Route Road and Pine Crest Place. Los Angeles County Fire officials later revealed that the line “under pressure of 600 psi.” The exact cause of the explosion remains unknown at this time, per KTLA 5.

A SigAlert was issued for the 5 Freeway in both directions at Lake Hughes Road. All northbound traffic is being diverted to SR-126 and all southbound traffic is being diverted to SR-138. A shelter-in-place order was issued for the immediate area. A map of the affected zones can be found here.

Area residents told reporters that the explosion sounded like a jet engine with a force so powerful they could feel their homes shake. Residents in the neighboring Granada Hills, Porter Ranch, and Sylmar noted that they could smell gas in the air where they lived.

“Seek shelter inside,” Los Angeles County Fire officials said. “Close all doors, windows and vents. Shut off HVAC systems.”

Video of the scene immediately went viral on social media:

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (D) said in a statement that officials are monitoring the situation. She also warned residents that although they may smell gas in the air from the leak’s epicenter, they are in no immediate danger.

“We are closely monitoring a gas leak which occurred in Castaic, Los Angeles County. Some Angelenos may smell odor of natural gas in the air. LAFD and L.A. County report that this is not harmful and poses no immediate danger to City residents,” she said.

“Our LAFD Hazardous Materials personnel are monitoring air quality in three key locations. The City is coordinating with L.A. County to anticipate any potential impacts and ensure the safety of our residents,” she added.

As of this writing, traffic is backed up on 5 freeway due to the road closures.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has been notified of the situation and has reportedly been communicating with the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.

