The Washington Post‘s editorial board is praising President Donald Trump’s recent deadly strikes on Islamic State terrorists in Nigeria.

In Saturday’s opinion piece, the newspaper called Trump’s actions against the terrorists “righteous” adding that America is “capable of much more.”

“It’s a welcome change in a part of the world that has always been little more than an afterthought for the president. The question is whether this is a one-off decision or the start of a more consistent and coherent policy,” the board wrote, later stating that Nigeria’s central government has “been ineffective at restoring security” but “It’s good that Abuja is willing to work closely with Washington to stop the slaughter, and Trump would be wise to remain engaged.”

On Christmas Eve, Breitbart News reported many Nigerians said they were extremely hesitant to travel out of the capital city of Abuja to celebrate Christmas with their relatives due to fear of jihadi attacks on the roadways.

The following day, Christmas Day, Trump announced he directed the United States to carry out a “powerful and deadly strike” in northwest Nigeria against the terrorists, per Breitbart News.

“Tonight, at my direction as Commander in Chief, the United States launched a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS Terrorist Scum in Northwest Nigeria, who have been targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians, at levels not seen for many years, and even Centuries!” he wrote in a social media post:

The Breitbart News article noted:

The strike follows weeks of intensifying reports of religiously targeted attacks against Christians in Nigeria, which experts and human rights advocates have consistently described as genocidal in nature. According to Breitbart News reports, Islamist groups such as Boko Haram and Fulani jihadist militias have carried out coordinated attacks across the Middle Belt and northern Nigeria for over a decade, focusing on the systematic eradication of Christian communities. These assaults have historically spiked around Christian holidays such as Christmas and Easter.

Many Nigerians have been adamant the jihadists want to eliminate Christianity, Breitbart News reported Thursday.

In addition, the outlet said Friday that “Both Syria and Nigeria were struck by deadly mosque bombings this week, killing and injuring dozens of people. Both attacks were timed to coincide with prayer services to inflict maximum carnage.”