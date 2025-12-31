ACLU’s ‘Transgender’ Chief Admits 2025 Defeat, Urges Stealth Strategy

President Donald Trump and the Supreme Court have demolished the lawsuit strategy pushed by pro-gender advocates, says Chase Strangio, the self-claimed “transgender” chief at the ACLU group.

Gender activists must now hide within progressive political campaigns to advance their revolutionary goals, says Strangio, who is a woman masquerading as a man.

“As we close out 2025, I am convinced that this bleak moment offers us critical opportunities to build outside of the law and across movements for more transformative change,” Strangio wrote in Truthout, a progressive website that promotes chaotic diversity to fracture the political power of middle-class Americans. She continued:

If we are to measure our prospects of future success solely on the metric of prevailing before the Supreme Court or convincing this administration to reduce its attacks, then there is little to be hopeful about for the coming year. … those of us who have been fighting primarily on the legal terrain need to connect with broader [progressive] movements for bodily autonomy, decriminalization, and disability justice, building power [elections] and cultural change [diversity].

“While we are confronted with the law’s brutal and unimaginative limits, let’s move into 2026 with a dream for something more,” she wrote.

Her political strategy is unlikely to succeed because the ideology of transgenderism is deeply unpopular among voters because it is disruptive, dangerous, and expensive.

Transgenderism insists that governments must help men and women, boys and girls, to subordinate their male or female sex to a medley of various flexible “genders.” For Strangio and his peers, a person’s self-selected “gender” should trump the reality of male or female sex just about everywhere and anytime.

That ideology is very expensive for taxpayers and very risky for personal stability, especially for teenagers.

This transgender demand for government-sanctioned sexual migration is very different from the commonplace blurring of male and female behavior and displays because it requires the government to enforce transgenderism on all other Americans. So it is also a totalitarian ideology because Western society is built on the popular, obvious, and scientific reality that legally equal males and females have different and complementary biologically driven preferences.

The ideology is also risky for Democrat politicians who exploit so-called “transgender” people to commandeer empathy from progressive voters. The risk was brutally shown in November 2024, when Trump cited Strangio’s campaign to help win the 2024 election.

Strangio indirectly acknowledges the electoral disaster as she describes the impact of reelected Trump:

In a year marked by escalating attacks on transgender people, the Trump administration has seemed to outdo its own cruelty at every turn. While the administration has led a series of attempts to curtail trans people’s rights, recognition, and safety, neither Congress nor the Supreme Court seem willing to provide a meaningful check on the administration’s brazen targeting of trans people and other demonized communities. … To effectuate his declaration that transgender people do not exist, Trump has directed his administration to mandate discrimination against us in education, employment, housing, health care, the military, on our identification documents, and in carceral settings.

Trump is even rejecting the activist rewiring of the English language that elevates “gender” above the reality of the two sexes, she complains:

He announced in his inaugural address that it would be the policy of the United States that there are only two sexes determined at conception and that being transgender is a “false claim.” To effectuate his declaration that transgender people do not exist, Trump has directed his administration to mandate discrimination against us in education, employment, housing, health care, the military, on our identification documents, and in carceral [jail] settings.

In a little-noticed Instagram post, Strangio also admitted that her ideology is being ditched by allies: “It has been a hard and painful and scary year for so many and next year promises more cruelty … But sometimes the hardest part is how often people we trust are successfully conscripted into their project.”

For example, the Gays Against Groomers movement attended the conservative AMFest in December:

The accumulating political and legal defeats of transgenderism also help a growing number of women and men speak out against the damage caused by Strangio and her allies: