Hilton Hotels has responded to accusations that a Minneapolis Hilton was refusing DHS officer reservations by telling FOX News that the hotel in question is “independently owned.”

Earlier on Monday, Breitbart News noted that DHS used an X post to claim Hilton Hotels were denying rooms to DHS officers in the Minneapolis area.

Here is the post:

Shortly thereafter, Bill Melugin used an X post to show a response Hilton provided to FOX News: “Hilton hotels serve as welcoming places for all. This hotel is independently owned and operated, and the actions referenced are not reflective of Hilton values. We are investigating this matter with this individual hotel, and can confirm that Hilton works with governments, law enforcement, and community leaders around the world to ensure our properties are open and inviting to everyone.”

Social media is ablaze with news revolving around the alleged hotel cancellations. Many people are urging boycotts while others are simply expressing wonder that law enforcement could be refused rooms.

A smattering of social media users praised the alleged cancellations.

