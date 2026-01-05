Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA), who is running to unseat vulnerable Georgia U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) in the 2026 midterms, said the incumbent is like a “third senator for the state of California.”

“[N]ot only … [has he] never done anything in his entire first term, but when you look at where his contributions come from, the people that really support him, it’s those crazy folks out of California and those nut jobs up in New York,” Collins told Breitbart News in an interview at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest in December. “That’s where 80 percent of his money comes from.

“Georgia deserves to have somebody who actually reflects their values — not a third senator for the state of California,” he said.

Collins added that Ossoff “got elected in a fluke election back in 2020.”

“There’s no doubt about it. As a matter of fact, they’re continuing to take a look at that election. But since then, we have changed our election laws. We’ve gotten rid of those drop boxes. Everybody and their pets are not getting absentee ballots. So a lot of things have changed,” he said. “But the real thing about a midterm election is turnout. So no matter what, we still have to make sure that we energize the base … and make sure that our people know exactly who we are and what we’re fighting for.”

Collins said showing voters he is “fighting for the future of this country [and] the next generations” will energize Republican voters ahead of the midterms. In the Republican primary, Collins is running against Republican Gov. Brian Kemp-endorsed Derek Dooley, a first-time candidate, former University of Tennessee football coach, and lawyer; and Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA), a pharmacist and longtime GOP lawmaker representing the state’s 1st congressional district.

“You’re fighting for affordability. You’re fighting for getting back to American core values, and in a midterm election, these people want to see that you actually support President Trump, that you actually are MAGA, and you are out there in the fight,” Collins said. “As far as the Republican primary, they know that about me. I mean, I was all over this country with President Trump. I spoke on stage at rally after rally in Georgia. So [voters] understand that, but the people in the north side of Atlanta, the Atlanta suburban crowd, they just want somebody to get something done.”

Looking at the bigger picture, Collins emphasized that Americans will see “impeachment after impeachment” of President Donald Trump if Republicans do not maintain majorities in the House and Senate this year.

“If for nothing else, that ought to motivate people to get out there and vote,” he said. “They see what’s happening. They see that their lives are being changed back to what they had in the first administration — and we do not need to let this thing fall back under Democrats.”

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.