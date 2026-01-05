A man is accused of masturbating in the women’s bathroom at a Planet Fitness in California, and the incident was caught on camera.

Grace Hutson said she filmed what happened at the location in Concord several months ago but it only recently got tons of attention online, the New York Post reported Monday.

The video showed the person’s feet and what appeared to be the shadow of male body parts as he was inside the bathroom stall:

WARNING: DISTURBING CONTENT:

When the initial incident happened, she told staffers but they apparently did not know what to do. Her boyfriend eventually confronted the man, pointing out that he was a man in a women’s bathroom.

The man appeared to say, “I’m a transgender,” later claiming he was “not jerking off.”

Hutson later wrote on her TikTok page, “To sum it up nothing really ended up happening i was uncomfortable but also afraid to get cops involved at the time this was at the PF in Concord CA.”

According to the Post, Hutson regrets not doing more when she saw the man in the women’s bathroom, stating, “I was just really uncomfortable and, honestly, I kind of just wanted to say my piece and get the f–k out of there. Looking back, I do have regrets, like I should have done more. I should have called the cops.”

The Libs of TikTok account on X shared the clip of Hutson addressing her video going viral and said, “Planet Fitness isn’t safe for women.”

The news comes after a Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter who is a lesbian, Tish Hyman, was banned from EoS Fitness for denouncing a man going into the women’s locker room, per Breitbart News.

The video shows Hyman telling everyone at the location what happened:

Indeed, there are many videos of biological men inside women’s bathrooms where the biological women are made to feel uncomfortable and question the male’s presence:

In 2024, Breitbart News reported, “Planet Fitness’s stock dropped after the company directed women to share restrooms with male customers and told employees to use pro-transgender language.”

One woman who shared Hutson’s video on Monday said, “Planet Fitness hates women.”

She said she went into her local location and asked if men were allowed in the women’s restrooms if they are transgender. “I said cancel me immediately, and I was loud about it,” she stated before encouraging others to do the same.