Nolte: Kamala’s $8M Home Purchase Proves She Doesn’t Believe in Climate Change

Former Vice President Kamala Harris (D-WordSalad) just proved that she doesn’t believe in Climate Change by purchasing an $8.15 million home that sits right on the Pacific coast of Malibu.

But-but-but she said this in 2023: “To live in a coastal community is to live on the front lines of the climate crisis.”

But-but-but she has repeatedly told us the planet is warming, the polar ice caps are melting, and the oceans will rise and wipe out the coasts.

I’m so confused.

They keep doing this, and by they, I mean the fascist cult of Global Warming that wants to raise our taxes, undermine our standard of living, explode energy costs, and meddle in our lives because they believe — truly, truly believe — we are on a path to environmental Armageddon unless we embrace socialism, move to Democrat-run cities, stop having babies, and live in public housing.

Former President Barry Obama says he believes in Climate Change (i.e., that the oceans will rise) and still buys a multi-million dollar home right on the coast that proves he doesn’t believe it.

Bond Villain Bill Gates is so worried about the planet warming and oceans rising, he wants to blot out the sun, and yet he bought a $43 million home right on the coast.

Oh, and here’s my favorite…

CNN, a basement-rated, far-left propaganda outlet that spreads conspiracy theories and encourages political violence, has spent decades preaching the Global Warming Gospel, but what did CNNLOL do? CNNLOL moved from the safe inland city of Atlanta to a spot directly on the coast in New York.

It’s all a joke. The very same people who preach this nonsense openly ridicule their followers by brazenly investing millions in a way that proves they don’t really believe it.

By my count, the climate “experts” are 0-54 with their predictions, and only a fool would believe number 55.

True believers behave as though they believe. Take me, for instance. I said California was going to hell. Did I stay in California? No. I got the hell out.

If you believe Climate Change is an imminent threat, you don’t move to the coast.

If you believe Doomsday is imminent, you don’t invest in a seven-year annuity; you buy gold.

“Our oceans are warming. Sea levels are rising,” warned then-presidential candidate Harris in 2019. “Our country is facing a climate crisis. We must also take steps to mitigate against sea level rise and prepare for the extreme weather that has become increasingly common.”

And then she cackles in the face of every stupe who believes her by spending $8.15 million on a home right on the coast.

At this point, Democrats can only be fascist or stupid, or both.

John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.