President Donald Trump blasted ex-CNN anchor Don Lemon for storming into a Minnesota church with left-wing protesters to target a pastor who serves as a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) official.

Speaking to reporters in the White House press briefing room on Tuesday, Trump condemned the Sunday incident that took place at Cities Church in Minneapolis, which Lemon livestreamed on YouTube.

In the far-left reporter’s video, protesters were seen interrupting the church service and yelling, “Hands up, Don’t shoot,” and “ICE out.”

Lemon was heard in the video stating that he was “not part of the group,” but he also defended the demonstration by saying, “This is what the First Amendment is about, the freedom to protest. I’m sure people here don’t like it, but protests are not comfortable.”

He explained that the protesters had discovered that “one of the pastors” is a “member of ICE.”

The pastor in question is allegedly David Easterwood, who is reportedly the acting director of ICE’s field office in St. Paul.

“They’re patriots, and they have to be abused by guys like Don Lemon — who’s a, you know, loser, lightweight,” Trump said from the podium. “I saw him, the way he walked in that church, it was terrible.”

“I have such respect for that pastor. He was so calm, he was so nice. He was just accosted,” the president continued, adding, “What they did in that church was horrible yesterday.”

The incident prompted the Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate potential violations of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act and the “KKK Act.”

Rap star Nicki Minaj also called out Lemon in a fiery post to X:

“DON ‘COCK SUCKIN’ LEMON IS DISGUSTING. HOW DARE YOU?,” the recording artist wrote. “I WANT THAT THUG IN JAIL!!!!! HE WOULD NEVER DO THAT TO ANY OTHER RELIGION. LOCK HIM UP!!!!!”

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.