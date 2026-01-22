Marco Rubio: Board of Peace Is Also ‘a Board of Action’

Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared that the President Donald Trump-led Board of Peace is also “a board of action” during his remarks at the body’s charter announcement in Davos, Switzerland.

Rubio, on stage with Trump and other world leaders, spoke during the Board of Peace’s charter announcement.

“This is not just a board of peace. This is a board of action, just like President Trump is a president of action,” he said, adding:

A lot of times, people like to give speeches. I’ve been to many of these forums, and they’re not useless, and… they have utility in many cases, but oftentimes in international affairs, we often find ourselves at events where people are reading these scripted statements, these strongly worded letters that they put out, but no action. Nothing happens. This is a group of leaders that are about action.

Rubio noted that the initial focus of the group is Gaza after Trump struck a 20-point Middle East peace deal in October.

“This vision for the future of Gaza, this vision for the future of the region, is not just possible and promising. It is our destiny, if we put the time and the effort that it requires, as I know this board will do,” he stated.

“But I also think it will serve as an example of what’s possible in other parts of the world. Without losing focus on what’s before us now, this is what’s possible for other places and other conflicts that seem impossible to solve right now,” he continued.

Earlier in his remarks, Rubio said the creation of the board was only possible because of Trump’s vision:

We are here today because of President Trump’s vision. If we go back just a few months ago, people thought what was happening in Gaza was impossible to solve: 28 hostages that were dead, others that were still living. All these hostages that were being held. No one thought that that would ever come to a resolution without more fighting and more bloodshed along the way. In fact, frankly, many thought it was intractable, and sadly, many of the institutions that have served us well, in many cases, for the last 70 years, were unable to do anything about it. But President Trump had the vision and the courage to dream the impossible, to believe that it was doable, and to pursue it with all of his heart.

Following his speech on Wednesday, Trump heaped praise on Rubio.

“He’s going to go down as the best Secretary of State,” Trump told the World Economic Forum.