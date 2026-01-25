Vice President JD Vance on Saturday made a pointed statement about the “engineered chaos” in Minneapolis, Minnesota, as leftists riot and protest against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers.

“This level of engineered chaos is unique to Minneapolis. It is the direct consequence of far left agitators, working with local authorities,” Vance wrote in a social media post:

His comments came after a Border Patrol agent-involved shooting occurred in the city Saturday, which set off more chaos and saw crowds fill the streets, Breitbart News reported.

“What began as a rapid gathering of onlookers quickly devolved into a volatile confrontation, with agitators blocking roads, surrounding vehicles, and forcing federal officers into defensive positions amid a fast‑escalating wave of unrest,” the outlet said.

WATCH — Leftist Activists in Minneapolis: “Fight Back” Against ICE:

“The riot broke out after federal agents shot an armed man near a local donut shop, Breitbart News’s AWR Hawkins reported. Officials said the agents were ‘conducting a targeted operation in Minneapolis against an illegal alien wanted for violent assault.’ The report says the man approached the agents with a 9mm handgun,” the article continued.

U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials said the agents tried to disarm the suspect but he violently resisted them and an agent fired defensive shots. The suspect was also carrying “two additional full magazines.”

In addition, a federal agent’s finger was bitten off by an alleged Minneapolis rioter around that time, per Breitbart News.

In a Truth Social post following the fatal shooting, President Donald Trump raised important questions surrounding the riots and alleged fraud in the Democrat-run state.

“Much of what you’re witnessing is a COVER UP for this Theft and Fraud. The Mayor and the Governor are inciting Insurrection, with their pompous, dangerous, and arrogant rhetoric! Instead, these sanctimonious political fools should be looking for the Billions of Dollars that has been stolen from the people of Minnesota, and the United States of America,” he wrote:

“LET OUR ICE PATRIOTS DO THEIR JOB! 12,000 Illegal Alien Criminals, many of them violent, have been arrested and taken out of Minnesota. If they were still there, you would see something far worse than you are witnessing today!” the president concluded.