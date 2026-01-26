An illegal alien has been sentenced in federal court after violently attacking Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents last year in the sanctuary state of Massachusetts.

Guido Andres Alexander Cuellar-Batres, an illegal alien from Guatemala, was sentenced on January 12 to eight months in federal prison and one year of supervised release for the attack.

On May 4, 2025, ICE agents were conducting a targeted operation when they approached Cuellar’s vehicle and asked him to step out of the car. Cuellar refused and did not keep his hands visible for agents to see.

ICE agents then pulled Cuellar out of the vehicle, to which the illegal alien began violently resisting arrest, biting an agent and attempting to bite another before striking an agent several times.

When ICE agents handcuffed Cuellar, he continued resisting arrest and, as agents tried putting the illegal alien into their vehicle, Cuellar head-butted an agent and spat into another agent’s eyes.

On October 30, 2025, Cuellar pleaded guilty to forcibly assaulting, resisting, opposing, impeding, intimidating, or interfering with federal officers engaged in the performance of official duties.

ICE Boston Acting Field Office Director Dave Wesling said Cuellar overstayed his visa more than four years ago, making him an illegal alien.

Wesling said ICE will ensure that Cuellar is not released back into the community when his prison sentence ends.

“ICE is prepared to arrest Cuellar when he’s released from prison … he’s been sentenced to a crime that falls under the Laken Riley Act,” Wesling said. “When we initially arrested him, he attacked our officers and a DEA agent — and under this administration, there is zero tolerance for those who violently assault the brave men and women of ICE Boston who are on the ground fighting to keep our communities safe.”

