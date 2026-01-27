Report: Ilhan Omar Sprayed with Unknown Substance During Town Hall

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) was sprayed with an unknown substance while speaking at a town hall event about U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), according to multiple reports.

In a video posted to X by CSPAN, Omar was heard talking about how ICE was unable to be “reformed” or “rehabilitated” and called for Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem to “resign or face impeachment.”

“ICE cannot be reformed, it cannot be rehabilitated, we must abolish ICE for good,” Omar was heard saying. “And, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem must resign or face impeachment.”

A man is then seen standing up and coming towards her. The man reportedly sprayed something at Omar before he was tackled to the ground.

Multiple people can be heard asking what the man sprayed on Omar, and saying, “he sprayed something on her.”

Fox News reported that the congresswoman “was immediately pulled away by her security and the unidentified man was tackled and restrained by security”:

Omar was immediately pulled away by her security and the unidentified man was tackled and restrained by security. Omar appeared to be shaken, but largely unharmed. “We will continue. These f–king a–holes are not going to get away with this,” Omar shouted as the room reacted.

One woman can be heard saying, “Whatever it is smells so bad, she needs to go get checked.” The same woman tells Omar, “It’s not about him, it’s about your safety.”

“I’m ok,” Omar wrote in a post on X. “I’m a survivor so this small agitator isn’t going to intimidate me from doing my work. I don’t let bullies win. Grateful to my incredible constituents who rallied behind me. Minnesota strong.”

“I am deeply disturbed to learn that Rep. Ilhan Omar was attacked at a town hall today,” Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) wrote in a post on X. “Regardless of how vehemently I disagree with her rhetoric — and I do — no elected official should face physical attacks. This is not who we are.”