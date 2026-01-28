Trump Endorses Rep. Tom Tiffany for Wisconsin Governor

With Wisconsin’s governorship up for grabs, President Donald Trump is throwing his support behind Rep. Tom Tiffany.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump described Tiffany as a “Highly Respected America First Congressman” and declared, “Tom Tiffany has my Complete and Total Endorsement to be the next Governor of Wisconsin — HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!” Trump noted his early and strong endorsement of Tiffany in past congressional races, crediting him as a proven ally who “has always been at my side.”

Trump’s message emphasized Tiffany’s career trajectory — from businessman and family farmer to state legislator and congressman — while calling him a “Proven Leader who has dedicated his life to serving his Community.” The president referenced his own connection to the state, remarking that Wisconsin is “a very special place to me in that we had a BIG Presidential Election Win just over one year ago, on November 5, 2024!”

“As your next Governor, Tom will continue to work tirelessly to Grow the Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., Champion American Energy DOMINANCE, Keep our Border SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, Ensure LAW AND ORDER, Strengthen our Brave Military/Veterans, Advance Election Integrity, Advocate for the Working Men and Women of Wisconsin, and Protect our always under siege Second Amendment,” Trump wrote.

Tiffany formally entered the 2026 race for governor in September following the announcement that incumbent Democrat Gov. Tony Evers would not seek reelection. In his campaign launch video, Tiffany promised to “clean up the bull” in Madison, criticizing Democratic policies he claims are eroding Wisconsin values. His platform includes pledges to freeze property taxes, block foreign ownership of farmland — specifically by China — and maintain biological distinctions in sports and legal language.

In December 2025, Tiffany introduced the Community Assent for Refugee Entry (CARE) Act, designed to allow states and localities to veto federal refugee resettlement plans. “No community should be blindsided or have its resources stretched thin because the federal government made the decision for them to resettle refugees,” Tiffany told Breitbart News. The bill mimics an executive order from President Donald Trump’s first term and was co-sponsored by Reps. Derrick Van Orden (R-WI), Tony Wied (R-WI), Andy Ogles (R-TN), and Lance Gooden (R-TX).

That same month, Tiffany criticized Gov. Evers for refusing to cooperate with federal requests to audit state welfare rolls for potential fraud, particularly involving non-citizens. During an interview with Breitbart News Daily, he said, “Tony Evers in Wisconsin, the governor, will not provide that data. And there’s a reason why he won’t, because he knows there’s people that are on there that should not be.” Tiffany supported efforts by Department of Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins to verify eligibility for SNAP benefits, pointing to national cases of fraud and suggesting states like Wisconsin risk enabling similar abuse by withholding data.

According to an October 2025 poll conducted by Platform Communications, Tiffany was leading among declared and potential Republican candidates for governor with 30 percent support. On the Democrat side, Mandela Barnes led with 16 percent. The poll also showed a narrow generic Republican advantage in the state and found that nearly half of voters identified as part of the MAGA movement.