President Trump spoke with Breitbart News at the world premiere for the new Melania documentary, saying the “first lady loves the country just like Breitbart.”

“What is your message to the tens of millions of Trump voters on this film about the first lady?” reporter Nick Gilbertson asked the president.

“That she’s a very smart person, very influential person, and she cares about the country, loves the country, just like Breitbart does, actually,” the president said.

Produced by Amazon MGM, the Melania documentary goes nationwide this weekend in 1,500 theaters.

“If all goes well, First Lady Melania Trump and Amazon MGM Studios will be able to boast the biggest opening in a decade for a documentary when her new film, the Brett Ratner-directed Melania, unfurls in more than 1,500 theaters across the U.S. this weekend,” noted The Hollywood Reporter (THR).

“That translates to making enough to pass up Angel Studios’ doc After Death, which launched to exactly $5 million from 2,645 theaters in 2023, according to Comscore,” it added.