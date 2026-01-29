House Democrat leadership staff recommended officials not to travel to Minnesota this week, citing security concerns amid a heightened threat environment and recent attacks on lawmakers, as well as to avoid burdening local resources during ongoing anti-ICE demonstrations.

According to an internal email obtained by Axios, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries’ staff privately advised Democratic members of Congress to avoid traveling to Minnesota. The message emphasized support for anti-ICE activism but urged lawmakers to show solidarity from their home districts rather than risk adding strain to law enforcement in Minneapolis. Axios confirmed the authenticity of the email with two congressional staffers.

“In speaking with the [Minnesota] delegation offices and the Governor’s team it has become clear that the best thing for Members to do right now is to support their MN colleagues by participating in the Days of Action in their home district this week,” the email noted. It warned that visiting Minnesota at this time “puts a burden on local resources and does not support our colleagues, the city and state government, local law enforcement and most importantly the people of Minneapolis.”

The guidance follows an uptick in incidents targeting Democratic lawmakers. On January 27, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) was sprayed with an unknown substance by a man at a town hall event where she was calling for the abolition of ICE and the resignation or impeachment of DHS Secretary Kristi Noem. Video from the event shows Omar being rushed off stage as attendees reacted to the incident. She later stated, “I’m a survivor so this small agitator isn’t going to intimidate me from doing my work.”

Just days earlier, Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL) was punched in the face at a Sundance Film Festival party. Frost characterized the attack as racially motivated, citing remarks made by the assailant referencing Trump and deportation threats. The suspect was arrested.

Axios revealed that some Democratic politicians had already made trips to Minnesota in support of protests. Among them were Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA), who appeared at events in Minneapolis, as well as New York candidates Brad Lander and Micah Lasher. Warnock described the protests as part of a “moral moment” in the country, saying, “Donald Trump has unleashed evil on our streets.” In his comments, Warnock invoked the deaths of George Floyd and others, calling for a multiracial coalition to confront what he described as a national spiritual crisis.

Lander, who was arrested in 2025 for allegedly interfering with ICE agents during a deportation proceeding, has continued vocal opposition to immigration enforcement. At the time of his arrest, he demanded a judicial warrant from officers and resisted removal before being taken into custody. In a subsequent interview, Lander said, “Trump is trying to escalate conflict. He wants to bait and provoke,” referring to federal immigration actions and the deployment of National Guard forces to U.S. cities.

Tensions in Minnesota have recently flared due to ongoing protests against federal immigration enforcement operations. On Wednesday, multiple arrests were made during an anti-Border Patrol protest outside a Maple Grove hotel. Authorities declared the gathering unlawful after reports of property damage and objects thrown at police. Several of those arrested have past criminal records, including convictions for robbery, theft, and DWI.

The protests coincide with Operation Metro Surge, a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) initiative targeting violent criminal illegal aliens in sanctuary jurisdictions. This week, DHS arrested individuals in Minnesota accused or convicted of serious offenses including homicide, rape, child sex crimes, and assault.

Despite public safety concerns, Democratic leaders continue to emphasize the need to reform or abolish ICE. Earlier this month, Jeffries accused the agency of using taxpayer dollars to “brutalize families and kill American citizens,” citing the death of Rene Nicole Goode as an example. He also called for stricter oversight of ICE, including body camera requirements, bans on masked operations, and judicial warrants for enforcement actions.